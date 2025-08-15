AJC Varsity

Georgia HS football teams with best records in season openers this century

Cartersville players (left) and Blessed Trinity players participate in the coin toss with officials before the start of the Class AAAA State Championship game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. (Jason Getz/AJC 2018)
Entering this season, Cartersville, Buford, Northside of Warner Robins and Athens Academy had the best records this century in season openers.

Here are the GHSA schools with at least 15 season-opening wins this century. It does not include games played this week.

22-3 - Athens Academy

22-3 - Buford

22-3 - Cartersville

22-3 - Northside (Warner Robins)

21-4 - Carver (Columbus)

21-4 - Colquitt County

21-4 - Eastside

20-5 - Calhoun

20-5 - Camden County

20-5 - Union County

20-5 - Westside (Macon)

19-5 - Blessed Trinity

19-6 - Charlton County

19-6 - Commerce

19-5 - Fitzgerald

19-6 - Lee County

19-6 - Lowndes

19-6 - Marist

19-6 - Stephens County

19-6 - Stephenson

19-6 - Thomson

19-6 - Ware County

18-7 - Calvary Day

18-7 - Chamblee

18-6 - Coffee

18-7 - Creekside

18-7 - Griffin

18-6 - Jonesboro

18-7 - Milton

18-7 - Norcross

18-7 - Peach County

18-7 - Richmond Hill

18-6 - Sandy Creek

18-7 - Trion

18-7 - Tucker

18-7 - Upson-Lee

18-7 - Wesleyan

17-7 - Appling County

17-8 - Burke County

17-8 - Darlington

17-8 - Dodge County

17-8 - East Coweta

17-8 - Etowah

17-8 - Evans

17-8 - Fannin County

17-7 - Glynn Academy

17-8 - Grayson

17-8 - Greater Atlanta Christian

17-7 - Jefferson

17-8 - Lovejoy

17-8 - Mary Persons

17-8 - Northwest Whitfield

17-8 - Roswell

17-8 - Thomas County Central

17-8 - Valdosta

17-7 - Vidalia

16-9 - Benedictine

16-9 - Carrollton

16-9 - Cedartown

16-9 - Collins Hill

16-9 - Dublin

16-9 - Eagle’s Landing Christian

16-9 - Elbert County

16-5 - Fellowship Christian

16-9 - Hardaway

16-9 - Harrison

16-9 - Jeff Davis

16-9 - Johnson County

16-9 - Lincoln County

16-9 - Loganville

16-9 - Metter

16-9 - Newton

16-9 - North Atlanta

16-9 - North Hall

16-9 - Parkview

16-9 - Pickens

16-9 - Riverdale

16-9 - Rome

16-9 - Tift County

16-9 - Toombs County

15-10 - Bainbridge

15-9 - Baldwin

15-10 - Beach

15-10 - Cedar Shoals

15-10 - Clinch County

15-10 - Crisp County

15-10 - Emanuel Co. Institute

15-10 - Gainesville

15-10 - Jackson County

15-7 - Kell

15-10 - Lanier County

15-4 - Marion County

15-10 - McIntosh

15-10 - Midtown

15-10 - Monroe

15-10 - Morgan County

15-10 - Mount Zion (Carroll)

15-6 - Northside (Columbus)

15-8 - Putnam County

15-9 - Savannah Christian

15-10 - Sequoyah

15-10 - South Forsyth

15-10 - Temple

15-10 - Troup

15-9 - Warner Robins

15-9 - Washington County

15-10 - Wilcox County

