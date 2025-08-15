Georgia HS football teams with best records in season openers this century

Cartersville players (left) and Blessed Trinity players participate in the coin toss with officials before the start of the Class AAAA State Championship game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. (Jason Getz/AJC 2018)
Entering this season, Cartersville, Buford, Northside of Warner Robins and Athens Academy had the best records this century in season openers.
Here are the GHSA schools with at least 15 season-opening wins this century. It does not include games played this week.
22-3 - Athens Academy
22-3 - Buford
22-3 - Cartersville
22-3 - Northside (Warner Robins)
21-4 - Carver (Columbus)
21-4 - Colquitt County
21-4 - Eastside
20-5 - Calhoun
20-5 - Camden County
20-5 - Union County
20-5 - Westside (Macon)
19-5 - Blessed Trinity
19-6 - Charlton County
19-6 - Commerce
19-5 - Fitzgerald
19-6 - Lee County
19-6 - Lowndes
19-6 - Marist
19-6 - Stephens County
19-6 - Stephenson
19-6 - Thomson
19-6 - Ware County
18-7 - Calvary Day
18-7 - Chamblee
18-6 - Coffee
18-7 - Creekside
18-7 - Griffin
18-6 - Jonesboro
18-7 - Milton
18-7 - Norcross
18-7 - Peach County
18-7 - Richmond Hill
18-6 - Sandy Creek
18-7 - Trion
18-7 - Tucker
18-7 - Upson-Lee
18-7 - Wesleyan
17-7 - Appling County
17-8 - Burke County
17-8 - Darlington
17-8 - Dodge County
17-8 - East Coweta
17-8 - Etowah
17-8 - Evans
17-8 - Fannin County
17-7 - Glynn Academy
17-8 - Grayson
17-8 - Greater Atlanta Christian
17-7 - Jefferson
17-8 - Lovejoy
17-8 - Mary Persons
17-8 - Northwest Whitfield
17-8 - Roswell
17-8 - Thomas County Central
17-8 - Valdosta
17-7 - Vidalia
16-9 - Benedictine
16-9 - Carrollton
16-9 - Cedartown
16-9 - Collins Hill
16-9 - Dublin
16-9 - Eagle’s Landing Christian
16-9 - Elbert County
16-5 - Fellowship Christian
16-9 - Hardaway
16-9 - Harrison
16-9 - Jeff Davis
16-9 - Johnson County
16-9 - Lincoln County
16-9 - Loganville
16-9 - Metter
16-9 - Newton
16-9 - North Atlanta
16-9 - North Hall
16-9 - Parkview
16-9 - Pickens
16-9 - Riverdale
16-9 - Rome
16-9 - Tift County
16-9 - Toombs County
15-10 - Bainbridge
15-9 - Baldwin
15-10 - Beach
15-10 - Cedar Shoals
15-10 - Clinch County
15-10 - Crisp County
15-10 - Emanuel Co. Institute
15-10 - Gainesville
15-10 - Jackson County
15-7 - Kell
15-10 - Lanier County
15-4 - Marion County
15-10 - McIntosh
15-10 - Midtown
15-10 - Monroe
15-10 - Morgan County
15-10 - Mount Zion (Carroll)
15-6 - Northside (Columbus)
15-8 - Putnam County
15-9 - Savannah Christian
15-10 - Sequoyah
15-10 - South Forsyth
15-10 - Temple
15-10 - Troup
15-9 - Warner Robins
15-9 - Washington County
15-10 - Wilcox County