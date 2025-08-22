Georgia Tech Future Yellow Jackets: A weekly look at Georgia Tech football commitments Coach Brent Key has 20 high school seniors committed to the 2026 signing class. Carrollton linebacker CJ Gamble celebrates during the GHSA Class 6A state championship game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2024, in Atlanta. Gamble has committed to play for the Yellow Jackets. (Jason Getz/AJC)

Each week The Atlanta Journal-Constitution looks at how Georgia Tech football commitments are faring during their respective senior seasons. Coach Brent Key has 20 high school seniors committed to the 2026 signing class, a class that ranks 41st nationally and 11th in the ACC, according to the 247Sports Composite.

Nathan Agyemang (TE; Kell): Agyemang had an 11-yard touchdown reception in Kell’s 44-21 season-opening win over South Paulding. Kell hosts Alpharetta on Friday. Chris Carbin (DL; Hillgrove): Carbin had four tackles, one for a loss, in Hillgrove’s season-opening win over Mountain View. Hillgrove is at McIntosh on Aug. 29. Amier Clarke (DL; Osceola; Kissimmee, Florida): Clarke and Osceola begin their season Friday at Treasure Coast. Explore Georgia Tech announces record student ticket sales for football home games Darnell Collins (WR; Rome): No stats were reported for Collins in Rome’s season-opening loss to Creekside. The Wolves host Carrollton on Aug. 29.

Ladarrious Crumity (DB; Madison County; Madison, Florida): Crumity and Madison County open their season Friday against DeLand.

Kentrell Davis (WR; Parker; Birmingham, Alabama): Davis had two touchdown catches in a season-opening win Thursday at Ramsey. Explore Three Georgia Tech players named to Senior Bowl’s Top 300 list CJ Gamble (LB; Carrollton): Gamble had four tackles in a season-opening win over Woodward Academy. Carrollton hosts Columbia on Friday. Jonathan Genty (P; Blessed Trinity): Genty had five touchbacks on eight kickoffs, a 39-yard punt and 5 extra points in the Titans’ season-opening win over Tri-Cities. Blessed Trinity hosts Holy Innocents on Friday. Courtlin Heard (OL; East Coweta) and Courtney Heard (OL; East Coweta): The Heard brothers helped East Coweta average 4.4 yards per carry and total 251 yards of offense in a season-opening loss to Sandy Creek. East Coweta heads to Newnan on Friday. Explore Georgia Tech football adds opponent for 2027, moves another game to 2028 Jeffar Jean-Noel (WR; American Heritage; Plantation, Florida): Jean-Noel and American Heritage open their season Friday against St. Joseph’s.

Kymani Morales (LB; American Heritage; Plantation, Florida): Morales and American Heritage open their season Friday against St. Joseph’s. Isaac Obrokta (WR; Rabun-Gap Nacoochee): Obrokta and Rabun-Gap open their season Friday at Grayson. Jack Richerson (TE, Marist): Richerson and Marist were shutout against Jefferson in a season-opening loss. Marist is off until hosting Woodward Academy on Aug. 29. Explore Led by veteran quartet, Georgia Tech’s secondary a mix of transfers, youth Xavier Rucker (RB; Allatoona): Rucker is sidelined with an injury. Allatoona travels to South Paulding on Friday. Traeviss Stevenson (CB, Brooks County): Playing both ways for the Trojans, Stevenson had a 9-yard completion and four receptions for 73 yards and a touchdown. Brooks County is off until hosting Cook on Aug. 29.