Future Yellow Jackets: A weekly look at Georgia Tech football commitments
Coach Brent Key has 20 high school seniors committed to the 2026 signing class.
Carrollton linebacker CJ Gamble celebrates during the GHSA Class 6A state championship game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2024, in Atlanta. Gamble has committed to play for the Yellow Jackets. (Jason Getz/AJC)
CJ Gamble (LB; Carrollton): Gamble had four tackles in a season-opening win over Woodward Academy. Carrollton hosts Columbia on Friday.
Jonathan Genty (P; Blessed Trinity): Genty had five touchbacks on eight kickoffs, a 39-yard punt and 5 extra points in the Titans’ season-opening win over Tri-Cities. Blessed Trinity hosts Holy Innocents on Friday.
Courtlin Heard (OL; East Coweta) and Courtney Heard (OL; East Coweta): The Heard brothers helped East Coweta average 4.4 yards per carry and total 251 yards of offense in a season-opening loss to Sandy Creek. East Coweta heads to Newnan on Friday.
Xavier Rucker (RB; Allatoona): Rucker is sidelined with an injury. Allatoona travels to South Paulding on Friday.
Traeviss Stevenson (CB, Brooks County): Playing both ways for the Trojans, Stevenson had a 9-yard completion and four receptions for 73 yards and a touchdown. Brooks County is off until hosting Cook on Aug. 29.
Jaedyn Terry (CB; Manchester): Manchester began the season with a 17-6 loss at Harris County and is at Upson-Lee on Friday.