Georgia Tech Logo
Georgia Tech

Future Yellow Jackets: A weekly look at Georgia Tech football commitments

Coach Brent Key has 20 high school seniors committed to the 2026 signing class.
Carrollton linebacker CJ Gamble celebrates during the GHSA Class 6A state championship game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2024, in Atlanta. Gamble has committed to play for the Yellow Jackets. (Jason Getz/AJC)
Carrollton linebacker CJ Gamble celebrates during the GHSA Class 6A state championship game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2024, in Atlanta. Gamble has committed to play for the Yellow Jackets. (Jason Getz/AJC)
By
1 hour ago

Each week The Atlanta Journal-Constitution looks at how Georgia Tech football commitments are faring during their respective senior seasons.

Coach Brent Key has 20 high school seniors committed to the 2026 signing class, a class that ranks 41st nationally and 11th in the ACC, according to the 247Sports Composite.

Nathan Agyemang (TE; Kell): Agyemang had an 11-yard touchdown reception in Kell’s 44-21 season-opening win over South Paulding. Kell hosts Alpharetta on Friday.

Chris Carbin (DL; Hillgrove): Carbin had four tackles, one for a loss, in Hillgrove’s season-opening win over Mountain View. Hillgrove is at McIntosh on Aug. 29.

Amier Clarke (DL; Osceola; Kissimmee, Florida): Clarke and Osceola begin their season Friday at Treasure Coast.

ExploreGeorgia Tech announces record student ticket sales for football home games

Darnell Collins (WR; Rome): No stats were reported for Collins in Rome’s season-opening loss to Creekside. The Wolves host Carrollton on Aug. 29.

Ladarrious Crumity (DB; Madison County; Madison, Florida): Crumity and Madison County open their season Friday against DeLand.

Kentrell Davis (WR; Parker; Birmingham, Alabama): Davis had two touchdown catches in a season-opening win Thursday at Ramsey.

ExploreThree Georgia Tech players named to Senior Bowl’s Top 300 list

CJ Gamble (LB; Carrollton): Gamble had four tackles in a season-opening win over Woodward Academy. Carrollton hosts Columbia on Friday.

Jonathan Genty (P; Blessed Trinity): Genty had five touchbacks on eight kickoffs, a 39-yard punt and 5 extra points in the Titans’ season-opening win over Tri-Cities. Blessed Trinity hosts Holy Innocents on Friday.

Courtlin Heard (OL; East Coweta) and Courtney Heard (OL; East Coweta): The Heard brothers helped East Coweta average 4.4 yards per carry and total 251 yards of offense in a season-opening loss to Sandy Creek. East Coweta heads to Newnan on Friday.

ExploreGeorgia Tech football adds opponent for 2027, moves another game to 2028

Jeffar Jean-Noel (WR; American Heritage; Plantation, Florida): Jean-Noel and American Heritage open their season Friday against St. Joseph’s.

Kymani Morales (LB; American Heritage; Plantation, Florida): Morales and American Heritage open their season Friday against St. Joseph’s.

Isaac Obrokta (WR; Rabun-Gap Nacoochee): Obrokta and Rabun-Gap open their season Friday at Grayson.

Jack Richerson (TE, Marist): Richerson and Marist were shutout against Jefferson in a season-opening loss. Marist is off until hosting Woodward Academy on Aug. 29.

ExploreLed by veteran quartet, Georgia Tech’s secondary a mix of transfers, youth

Xavier Rucker (RB; Allatoona): Rucker is sidelined with an injury. Allatoona travels to South Paulding on Friday.

Traeviss Stevenson (CB, Brooks County): Playing both ways for the Trojans, Stevenson had a 9-yard completion and four receptions for 73 yards and a touchdown. Brooks County is off until hosting Cook on Aug. 29.

Jaedyn Terry (CB; Manchester): Manchester began the season with a 17-6 loss at Harris County and is at Upson-Lee on Friday.

ExploreGeorgia Tech’s Haynes King often spends nights at Bobby Dodd Stadium during preseason camp

Alex Willis (DL; The First Academy; Orlando, Florida): Willis and First Academy open their season Friday against Milton.

Freddie Wilson (DL; Spruce Creek; Port Orange, Florida): Wilson and Spruce Creek begin their season Friday against Seabreeze.

Jeremy Winston (WR; Rome): Winston had a 4-yard touchdown reception in a season-opening loss to Creekside. The Wolves host Carrollton on Aug. 29.

About the Author

Chad Bishop is a Georgia Tech sports reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

More Stories

The Latest

121824 hs grayson

Future Yellow Jackets: A weekly look at Georgia Tech football commitments

1h ago

Georgia Tech women’s basketball announces nonconference schedule

Georgia Tech’s new punter is Holy Innocents’ grad, UNLV transfer

Keep Reading

This week’s 10 best HS football games span from Rockmart to Ware County

Georgia high school football week 1 recap

It’s the defense that rises to the occasion for Douglas County

Featured

Data centers need a lot more juice. Georgia consumers fear being squeezed.
DATA SURGE

Data centers need a lot more juice. Georgia consumers fear being squeezed.

Regional approach needed to ‘eliminate’ homelessness, officials say

RFK Jr. visits Stone Mountain restaurant, and a server gets burned by politics