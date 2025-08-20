Sports Former UGA running back shows promise at Georgia State Branson Robinson shakes off injuries to make a fresh start with the Panthers. “There a lot of young guys, and I just wanted to come in and, with me being a veteran, show them how to work and how to do things correctly,” says former UGA running back Branson Robinson (center) who is now with Georgia State. (Jason Getz/AJC 2024)

Running back Branson Robinson finds himself in an unusual situation this season at Georgia State. He’s been around the block a few times, so he knows what to expect. But this is his first year with the Panthers, which makes him a newbie. Still, the junior believes he can help solidify the position and help Georgia State coach Dell McGee put together a successful season.

“This is a very young team,” Robinson said. “There a lot of young guys, and I just wanted to come in and, with me being a veteran, show them how to work and how to do things correctly.” Robinson (5-foot-10, 210 pounds) signed with Georgia after emerging as the No. 9-rated running back in the country out of Germantown High School in Canton, Mississippi. He was recruited to UGA by McGee. Robinson played in 12 games for the Bulldogs as a freshman, ran for 341 yards and was named SEC Freshman of the Week after gaining a season-high 98 yards against Auburn. He scored two touchdowns in the College Football Playoff championship game against TCU. Robinson hurt his knee in a noncontact injury during preseason camp and did not play in 2023. Last season he appeared in the first six games before going down with a right knee injury against Mississippi State.

Looking to make a fresh start, he connected with McGee, his former running back coach at UGA, and made the decision to transfer.

“I just wanted to be in a situation where I knew I could develop and be my best,” Robinson said. “And, of course, having ties to Coach McGee and him being a running back guru, that played a part of it as well. Just wanted to go somewhere I can develop and win games.” The competition at running back is wide open since Georgia State lost its top ball carriers. Freddie Brock, who led the team with 819 yards and eight touchdowns, transferred to Oklahoma State. Michel Dukes, second on the team with 365 rushing yards, Sy’Veon Wilkerson and C.J. Beasley either graduated or ran out of eligibility. Although Robinson is among those who could get considerable carries, there are many others with an opportunity to compete. Rashad Amos of Sandy Creek High School, who will be playing for his fourth school in as many years, transferred from Ole Miss. McEachern High product Jordan Simmons transferred from Akron after starting his career at Michigan State. Washington County’s Djay Braswell joined the team after two seasons at South Carolina. “We’ve got a lot of talented players back there,” offensive coordinator Hue Jackson said. “(McGee) hasn’t said, ‘Hey, this is the guy’ just yet. I think all those guys are competing. They all have different skill sets, just like our quarterback (group), just like our receivers (group). My job is to take those pieces when they’re playing and give them chances to be special.” Robinson has accepted the challenge.