Dream topple Liberty, set franchise record for single-season wins
The 78-62 victory over New York gives Atlanta a franchise-record 24th win.
Guard Allisha Gray celebrates at Gateway Center Arena on Saturday, Aug. 23, 2025, in College Park. The Atlanta Dream won 78-62 over the New York Liberty. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)
By Wilton Jackson – For the AJC
1 hour ago
Allisha Gray finished with a team-high 19 points and Brionna Jones added 17 as the Dream fought off a fourth-quarter rally to defeat the New York Liberty, 78-62, Saturday at Gateway Center Arena.
With the win, the Dream (24-13) eclipsed their franchise record for wins in a single season. They also split the season series with the defending champions and widened their lead in second place in the overall league standings.
New York entered the fourth quarter with a spark of energy. Trailing by 20, the Liberty shrunk the Dream’s lead to 11, thanks to a fiery 9-0 run fueled by multiple buckets from Kennedy Burke and a huge 3-pointer from Marine Johannes at the top of the key within.
After withstanding a Liberty run, Gray — after missing a free throw — fielded a pass from Naz Hillmon and attacked the rim for a layup. The three-time All-Star picked up the foul and was serenaded with “MVP!” chants from the crowd.
Leading, 67-53, the Dream exploded on a 7-0 run before going on to shut the door and secure their 24th victory of the season.
The Dream had their largest lead, 64-38, in the third quarter when Gray found a cutting Jones to the rim for a layup. However, the Liberty ended the quarter on a 6-0 run, backed by multiple buckets from Burke to bring the Liberty within 64-44 heading into the fourth quarter.
With an early 32-20 lead for the Dream, Te-Hina Paopao drained her second 3-pointer of the contest to push the lead to 15. The Liberty struggled to build offensive continuity, as the Dream’s defense was intense, forcing turnovers and making it difficult for New York to find rhythm.
In return, leading 41-25 with 3:30 to play in the quarter, Gray drained a 3-pointer — her third of the game — off the glass to extend the Dream’s lead to 19. The Dream ended the first half with a 48-29 lead, registering 14 of their points off nine first-half Liberty turnovers.
With Gray’s third 3, it marked her 90th of the season, joining the Indiana Fever’s Kelsey Mitchell as one of only two players to hit 90 this season. She also became the second Dream player to register 90 or more 3-pointers in a season, joining Rhyne Howard, who notched 99 in the 2023 campaign. As a team, the Dream shot 48% from the floor including, 7-of-18 from beyond the arc in the first half.
The Dream notched a strong start in the game, as four starters scored points within the first five minutes, giving them a 12-4 advantage. They continued their hot start over the final five minutes, hitting 4-of-9 from beyond the arc to take a 24-14 lead into the second quarter.