Sports Dream topple Liberty, set franchise record for single-season wins The 78-62 victory over New York gives Atlanta a franchise-record 24th win. Guard Allisha Gray celebrates at Gateway Center Arena on Saturday, Aug. 23, 2025, in College Park. The Atlanta Dream won 78-62 over the New York Liberty. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)

By Wilton Jackson – For the AJC 1 hour ago link copied

Allisha Gray finished with a team-high 19 points and Brionna Jones added 17 as the Dream fought off a fourth-quarter rally to defeat the New York Liberty, 78-62, Saturday at Gateway Center Arena. With the win, the Dream (24-13) eclipsed their franchise record for wins in a single season. They also split the season series with the defending champions and widened their lead in second place in the overall league standings.

New York entered the fourth quarter with a spark of energy. Trailing by 20, the Liberty shrunk the Dream’s lead to 11, thanks to a fiery 9-0 run fueled by multiple buckets from Kennedy Burke and a huge 3-pointer from Marine Johannes at the top of the key within. Explore Dream eye postseason push after win streak snapped After withstanding a Liberty run, Gray — after missing a free throw — fielded a pass from Naz Hillmon and attacked the rim for a layup. The three-time All-Star picked up the foul and was serenaded with “MVP!” chants from the crowd. Leading, 67-53, the Dream exploded on a 7-0 run before going on to shut the door and secure their 24th victory of the season. The Dream had their largest lead, 64-38, in the third quarter when Gray found a cutting Jones to the rim for a layup. However, the Liberty ended the quarter on a 6-0 run, backed by multiple buckets from Burke to bring the Liberty within 64-44 heading into the fourth quarter.

Explore Will the Dream remain a top-five WNBA team in the second half of season? With an early 32-20 lead for the Dream, Te-Hina Paopao drained her second 3-pointer of the contest to push the lead to 15. The Liberty struggled to build offensive continuity, as the Dream’s defense was intense, forcing turnovers and making it difficult for New York to find rhythm.