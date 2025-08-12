Dream’s Allisha Gray earns third Eastern Conference player of the week honor

Atlanta went 2-0 with wins over Chicago and Phoenix, as Gray averaged 21 points and 4.5 rebounds.

Gray was named the Eastern Conference player of the week for the third time this season for her play in games Aug. 4-10. She becomes the first Dream player to win three such honors since 2018.

In the Dream’s two games that week, Gray posted 21.0 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 3.5 assists per game and shot 56% from the field in road wins over the Chicago Sky and Phoenix Mercury. Gray had 25 points and four rebounds in the Chicago victory and followed with 17 points, five rebounds and five assists against Phoenix.

Gray is having the best season of her career and will receive consideration for league MVP, averaging 18.4 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 4.0 assists.