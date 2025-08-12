Sports

Dream’s Allisha Gray earns third Eastern Conference player of the week honor

Atlanta went 2-0 with wins over Chicago and Phoenix, as Gray averaged 21 points and 4.5 rebounds.
Atlanta Dream's Allisha Gray shoots during the 3-point contest at the WNBA All-Star basketball weekend, Friday, July 18, 2025, in Indianapolis. (Michael Conroy/AP)
Atlanta Dream's Allisha Gray shoots during the 3-point contest at the WNBA All-Star basketball weekend, Friday, July 18, 2025, in Indianapolis. (Michael Conroy/AP)
By AJC Sports
29 minutes ago

Dream guard Allisha Gray keeps racking up the accolades.

Gray was named the Eastern Conference player of the week for the third time this season for her play in games Aug. 4-10. She becomes the first Dream player to win three such honors since 2018.

In the Dream’s two games that week, Gray posted 21.0 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 3.5 assists per game and shot 56% from the field in road wins over the Chicago Sky and Phoenix Mercury. Gray had 25 points and four rebounds in the Chicago victory and followed with 17 points, five rebounds and five assists against Phoenix.

Gray is having the best season of her career and will receive consideration for league MVP, averaging 18.4 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 4.0 assists.

ExploreAtlanta Dream win streak reaches five straight

About the Author

From the sports staff of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

More Stories

The Latest

090124 bulldogs photo

Georgia offensive line takes a hit as key backup dealing with ankle injury

18m ago

Dream’s Allisha Gray earns third Eastern Conference player of the week honor

29m ago

New Georgia Tech women’s basketball coach received 5-year contract

30m ago

Keep Reading

‘Time to go get round two’: Super 11 pick Tyler Atkinson eyes repeat title

For WNBA, the next level of play deserves the next level of pay

Report card: How Falcons played Friday night before the big injury

Featured

081225 anx cdc gbi update

CDC shooting aftermath: Here’s what we know

Feel like your Georgia Power bill is high this summer? Here’s why.

Can Trump take over Atlanta police? Not really, experts say