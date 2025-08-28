Dream partners to eliminate $10M in debt for Atlanta families

The Dream and Cash App partnered with streetwear brand Playa Society to conceptualize and design the first-of-its-kind WNBA statement court for the Dream’s home opener at State Farm Arena on Thursday, May 22, 2025, in Atlanta. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)

Initiative honors legacy of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.’s iconic ‘I Have a Dream’ speech in 1963.

The partnership — between the Dream, Cash App and ForgiveCo — honors King’s iconic Aug. 28, 1963, speech on the steps of the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, D.C., and will affect more than 3,500 recipients who have debts that range from $500 to $80,000.

On the anniversary of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.’s “I Have a Dream” speech, the namesake WNBA franchise announced an imaginative initiative that will eliminate $10 million in debut for thousands of Atlanta families.

“We believe sports is a catalyst for social change,” Dream majority owner Larry Gottesdiener said in a team statement. “And we are proud to stand with Cash App and ForgiveCo to deliver real impact where it’s needed most. Together, we’re proving that sports teams can be powerful agents for transformation, rooted in purpose and committed to strengthening our communities.”

Added Zach Ashley, head of brand partnerships at Cash App: “At Cash App, we believe financial freedom should be accessible to everyone and this moment with the Atlanta Dream exemplifies our commitment to turning that belief into action.

“Together, we’re not just eliminating debt; we’re helping to build a future where Atlanta families have the foundation they need to thrive.”

ForgiveCo and the Dream worked closely to identify families in some of Atlanta’s most financially burdened communities and selected recipients based on demonstrated need.