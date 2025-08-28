Colquitt County coach says line of scrimmage is key for North Gwinnett clash

1. Let’s take a look at the first game against Benedictine. What was that like for your team and for Josh Scroggins, the kicker who made the game-winning 37-yard field goal as time expired?

Today’s Four Questions interviewee is Colquitt County coach Sean Calhoun , whose fifth-ranked Packers play at No. 8 North Gwinnett on Friday night. This is Calhoun’s fourth season in Moultrie. His first two teams were 13-1 and 12-1. The 2024 team finished 8-4 and won a third consecutive region title despite replacing 17 starters and turning the offense over to a promising freshman quarterback, Cohen Lawson.

“The team was just ecstatic. Nobody gave us a chance all week. It was all about Benedictine and their 12 kids who have Power 4 offers and their other 300 kids who have all types of offers. All the talk was about the other team, and that’s fine, but our kids took that to heart. It’s just trying to earn some respect, and the only way to do that is to go out and play good football, and hopefully you win. So we were able to kick it through. Our team understood how hard of a game that was. In the fashion that we did is fantastic.

“Now with Scroggins, what an incredible story. The kid has never played football before. He’s our No. 1 singles in tennis. His dad has been a longtime coach for us. He does football and basketball, and we kind of started talking to him at the end of last season. For some reason, he’s kicked footballs before and soccer balls, and he wanted to come out. So, in spring we just kind of saw what he can do, and he showed a little promise. … In literally his first game ever, he’s 2-for-2 and hits a game winner with one second to go, and Benedictine called two timeouts to ice him. So to me, that’s a game that will always be memorable to me, but that’s one of those that he’ll remember forever. Also, his dad is our clock operator for home football games, too. So it’s just a really cool story.”

2. When you look at North Gwinnett, what do you see from the scouting report?

“When I look at an opponent, I always check out two things first. One, their coaching staff, and two, their players. Anytime you’re going up against an opponent that has good coaches and good players, you’re in for a big-time fight on Friday night. Also, I have a little back history with them. I’m a Gwinnett guy, so I know all about them, but I coached at Collins Hill High School for four years. Obviously North Gwinnett was in our region, very, very close in proximity. They were a big-time rival for us. I played them for four years and had some big-time slugfests there. Being at Colquitt County, we went up against them in the Corky Kell (Classic) one year, and then I was not here when we played them in the state championship game. So, we have some history with them too down here. I’ve got a little history with them, and it’s a program that knows how to win. When you go up against programs that know how to win, along with the first two things I said, with good coaches and good players, it’s always a tough game.”