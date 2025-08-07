Calhoun’s Stephenson, players ‘live up to the standard’ in championship season
Calhoun won the Class 3A state championship last year.
Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com
Calhoun head coach Clay Stephenson celebrates after his team's 20-7 win over Jefferson in the GHSA Class 3A State Championship game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Wednesday, December 18, 2024, in Atlanta. (Jason Getz/AJC)
Today’s Four Questions interviewee is Calhoun coach Clay Stephenson, whose team won the Class 3A championship last season. Stephenson was a longtime Calhoun assistant who coached on three state-winning teams before getting the head coaching job in 2019. His record is 58-20.
1. Looking back at last season, what was the legacy/story of that team?
“Last season’s legacy was about consistency and loyalty. Most people saw a team that had missed the playoffs the year before and lost a lot of seniors off of that team, coupled with a 1-3 start, and thought it would be a rough year. But inside the locker room, we had a tight group of seniors and a loyal staff of coaches. Our 20 seniors battled a lot of adversity throughout their careers, so they knew how to handle the highs and lows that a season gives you. We had a lot of seniors who accepted their roles, whether they got playing time or not, and did it to the best of their abilities. This belief in each other and in the program helped us stay consistent throughout the year. They stayed unselfish and resilient, which ultimately led us to a state championship.”
2. What’s the scouting report on this team? What are the strengths/areas of concern? How many starters are returning?
“We have five to six starters returning on each side of the ball. We lost three offensive linemen and all the back end of our defense. Replacing these areas has been the focus so far this preseason. Our strengths this year will hopefully be our playmakers on offense and our front six on defense. We have been doing our best to find ways to elevate the program to a new level after winning a state championship. I am proud of how our players have responded so far this summer.”
3. Calhoun was a rare team that won a state title with a freshman quarterback last season. Trace Hawkins likely will play an even bigger role this season. How would you describe his skill set, and where will we see the most improvement from him?
“Trace is an ultimate competitor. He has the ability to stay poised and in control regardless of the situation both on the football field and the basketball court. The first thing that stands out this year is how much he has matured both physically and mentally. He is a little taller and almost 20 pounds heavier. We will be able to put a bit more on his plate this year X-and-O wise. We are hoping he keeps growing as a leader and is able to take command of the offense. He does a great job of being both a leader when we need him to be but also understanding his role as a follower since he is just a sophomore. He has a very talented cast around him on both the offensive and defensive side of the ball.”
Note: Stephenson said that Hawkins is now 6 feet, 1 inch and 175 pounds after playing at 6-0, 154 last season. Hawkins was 165-of-242 passing for 2,077 yards and 23 touchdowns with only one interception. He rushed for 354 yards and five touchdowns.
4. You might be the first coach in history to follow a coach on an 18-year streak of winning at least 10 games. Hard act to follow. I know you were most happy for the players and community for last year’s championship, but was there also personal validation? Have you felt any pressure of Calhoun’s and [retired coach] Hal Lamb’s success, even though you had a lot to do with that success yourself?
“Having been at Calhoun for my entire 22-year career, all I have known is the pressure and the high expectations as a result of the success we have had. But at the end of the day, it is about the players that are putting in the work year in and year out. The players realize that they have to work hard to live up to the standard that has been built from teams before them. Kids have grown up watching the championship teams and have waited for their chance to play under the Friday night lights at Calhoun. I was super-pumped for the seniors on last year’s team. They played for and lost a state championship their freshman year, missed the playoffs their junior year, then capped it off with a state championship their senior year. That is the ultimate story of staying resilient, playing for each other and finally reaping the benefits in the end.”