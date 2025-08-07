AJC Varsity Calhoun’s Stephenson, players ‘live up to the standard’ in championship season Calhoun won the Class 3A state championship last year. Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com Calhoun head coach Clay Stephenson celebrates after his team's 20-7 win over Jefferson in the GHSA Class 3A State Championship game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Wednesday, December 18, 2024, in Atlanta. (Jason Getz/AJC)

Today’s Four Questions interviewee is Calhoun coach Clay Stephenson, whose team won the Class 3A championship last season. Stephenson was a longtime Calhoun assistant who coached on three state-winning teams before getting the head coaching job in 2019. His record is 58-20. 1. Looking back at last season, what was the legacy/story of that team?

“Last season’s legacy was about consistency and loyalty. Most people saw a team that had missed the playoffs the year before and lost a lot of seniors off of that team, coupled with a 1-3 start, and thought it would be a rough year. But inside the locker room, we had a tight group of seniors and a loyal staff of coaches. Our 20 seniors battled a lot of adversity throughout their careers, so they knew how to handle the highs and lows that a season gives you. We had a lot of seniors who accepted their roles, whether they got playing time or not, and did it to the best of their abilities. This belief in each other and in the program helped us stay consistent throughout the year. They stayed unselfish and resilient, which ultimately led us to a state championship.” 2. What’s the scouting report on this team? What are the strengths/areas of concern? How many starters are returning? “We have five to six starters returning on each side of the ball. We lost three offensive linemen and all the back end of our defense. Replacing these areas has been the focus so far this preseason. Our strengths this year will hopefully be our playmakers on offense and our front six on defense. We have been doing our best to find ways to elevate the program to a new level after winning a state championship. I am proud of how our players have responded so far this summer.” 3. Calhoun was a rare team that won a state title with a freshman quarterback last season. Trace Hawkins likely will play an even bigger role this season. How would you describe his skill set, and where will we see the most improvement from him?

“Trace is an ultimate competitor. He has the ability to stay poised and in control regardless of the situation both on the football field and the basketball court. The first thing that stands out this year is how much he has matured both physically and mentally. He is a little taller and almost 20 pounds heavier. We will be able to put a bit more on his plate this year X-and-O wise. We are hoping he keeps growing as a leader and is able to take command of the offense. He does a great job of being both a leader when we need him to be but also understanding his role as a follower since he is just a sophomore. He has a very talented cast around him on both the offensive and defensive side of the ball.”