Braves’ 2026 schedule opens with six-game homestand, starting March 26

It’s a welcome open to the season, with three games against the Royals, followed by three against the Athletics, all at Truist Park.

The Braves will begin the 2026 regular season with a six-game homestand on Thursday, March 26, facing the Kansas City Royals, the team announced Tuesday.

The Braves will open at Truist Park for just the third time in stadium history and the first time since beginning their World Series defense in 2022. Following the opener on March 26, there’s a customary day off on the following day to allow for potential weather issues.

As usual, the Braves will play at least one series against every MLB team, but they’ll have two series against the Boston Red Sox, with a home series May 15-17 and a three-game series May 26-28 at Fenway Park.

The home-road balance is favorable early in the season, but the balance goes the other way in the final stretch of the schedule, including 15 of their final 24 games on the road in September; they’ll have just three home games in their final 12 games at Truist Park.

The Braves’ home schedule finishes with a three-game series Sept. 22-24 against the Cincinnati Reds and finishes the season Sept. 25-27 with three games against the Miami Marlins.