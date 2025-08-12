AJC Varsity Bowdon coach says team has ‘a lot more depth’ as it goes for 4-peat title Richard Fendley talks legacy of his 2024 team, the outlook for this year’s team and who will start at quarterback. Bowdon coach Richard Fendley speaks to his players following their final 7-on-7 workout on Thursday, July 17, 2025. Bowdon has led the Red Devils to three straight state championships. (Stan Awtrey for the AJC)

Today’s Four Questions interviewee is Bowdon coach Richard Fendley, whose team won Class A Division II last season for the Red Devils’ third championship in three seasons. The recent graduating class had a four-year record of 50-7. 1. What was the legacy of the 2024 Bowdon team?

“I would say the legacy was getting to play Clinch, Irwin County and Brooks County in weeks 13, 14, 15 to win the state title. Those three schools are probably the most historic Class A schools, with all of them winning the five previous titles before we won it in 2022. One of those three schools won the title from 2017 to 2021.” Explore Ex-Georgia HS football coach sentenced after taking $24K in booster funds 2. What’s the outlook for the 2025 Red Devils? “We have a lot of depth on this year’s team, more than the previous three seasons. Our OL/DL brings back a lot of experience. Our WR core also brings back four seniors as well as some young athletic players. Areas of concern are the secondary. We have two seniors back, Berkley Perkins, a four-year starter, and Keilan Prothro, a two-year starter, but the rest are 10th and 11th graders.” Explore 4 Brooks County players among Class A Division II preseason all-state team 3. You’ve won state titles with three different quarterbacks. Who will be this year’s quarterback?

“Josh Hopkins has emerged as our starter. However, our QB room is deeper than it has been. Josh was the starter at Johns Creek last year. We have three juniors — Connor Daniel, Levi Parker and Brayden Yates — and two freshmen — Grayson Bryant and Eli Harris. We will look a lot more like we did in 2022. Pretty well balanced with a running-back-by-committee approach.”