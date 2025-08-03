Atlanta United Atlanta United’s bad run in Leagues Cup continues Credit: Mitch Martin/Atlanta United Atlanta United forward Emmanuel Latte Lath #19 scores a goal during the first half of the Leagues Cup match against the Pumas UNAM at Inter&Co Stadium in Orlando, FL on Saturday August 2, 2025. (Photo by Mitch Martin/Atlanta United)

Atlanta United lost another opportunity to win a trophy with a 3-2 defeat to Pumas in the Leagues Cup on Saturday in Orlando. The defeat ensured that Atlanta United cannot finish as one of the top-four teams in its 18-team bracket with one meaningless match remaining on Wednesday.

It was Atlanta United’s sixth consecutive loss in the Leagues Cup stretching back three seasons. The loss increased Atlanta United’s winless streak across all competitions to 10. Pumas scored the winner when Coco Carrasquilla put in his own saved penalty kick in the 89th minute. Brad Guzan saved the first shot but the ball came right back to Carrasquilla, who put it in for his second goal in the match. The PK was won in the 86th minute when Ronald Hernandez took down Jorge Ruvalcaba from behind. Atlanta United’s last chance to tie the match came in the sixth minute of stoppage time when Jamal Thiare was taken out by goalkeeper Keylor Navas just outside the 18-yard box. Navas given a red card. Pumas was out of subs, forcing fullback Alvaro Angulo to put on the gloves and goalkeeper jersey. Seven minutes passed before all the arguments ended about the call and play restarted with a free kick by Slisz that bounced off the wall and harmlessly away. Manager Ronny Deila’s lineup was composed of striker Emmanuel Latte Lath, wingers Miguel Almiron and Saba Lobjanidze, attacking midfielder Alexey Miranchuk, midfielders Bartosz Slisz and Tristan Muyumba, fullbacks Hernandez, making his fourth consecutive start, and Brooks Lennon, central defenders Stian Gregersen and Enea Mihaj, making his first start, and Guzan.

Derrick Williams didn’t make the game day roster because of soreness/load management, meaning Gregersen and Mihaj were the only two central defenders on the roster.

Pumas took a 1-0 lead on a penalty kick by Angulo in the 23rd minute. Pedro Vite earned the PK because of a poor attempted tackle by Lennon. It was the 18th time in 26 matches across all competitions this season that Atlanta United had fallen behind 1-0. Lobjanidze tied the match at 1 with a volley that bounced off Navas from a very tight angle near the end line in the 35th minute. It was created as an own goal by Navas. It was the fifth goal in Atlanta United’s favor this season. Lobjanidze used another first-time shot to force a diving save to Navas’ left in the 42nd minute. Atlanta United took a 2-1 lead in the 43rd minute when Lobjanidze, on the right, was played into space by Almiron. Lobjanidze crossed to Latte Lath, who one-timed a left-footed shot into a mostly open goal. It was his third goal in the past six matches, increasing his season total to eight. It was the fourth consecutive match that Atlanta United played well in the first half. It finished with four shots, three on goal, from three chances created. Pumas finished with four shots, one on goal, from three chances created.