Atlanta United Atlanta United has experience in difficult situations, such as in Leagues Cup Atlanta United is one of five teams in its bracket with no points.

Atlanta United’s situation in the Leagues Cup is difficult, manager Ronny Deila said Friday. Eight MLS teams won their tournament matches in regulation, moving them to the top of the 18-team table with three points each. Two more won in penalties, giving them two points each. Three more lost in penalties, giving them one point each.

Atlanta United didn’t win, losing 3-1 to Necaxa on Wednesday. It is one of five teams in its bracket with no points. To advance into the knockout rounds, Atlanta United must finish as one of the top four teams. Therefore, it likely needs to win its next two matches. “Take the positive stuff that we talked about on Wednesday, and then try to take away these moments that ruin our results,” Deila said. Explore Read more about the Five Stripes The challenge is threefold.

The next match, against Pumas, is Saturday in Orlando, Florida. Atlanta United has yet to win any of its 11 league road matches this season.

Pumas, with four international trophies, is one of the better clubs in LIGA MX. It earned two points in its first match, a penalty-kick win against Orlando. It is a team with a similar playing style as Atlanta United, Deila said. “They are very, very close to the things we are trying to do, so we need (essentially) to beat ourselves,” he said. Lastly, Atlanta United has had difficulty this season getting out of its own way. The match against Necaxa is an example. The team dominated the first half but gave up three goals from set pieces, increasing its total to 13 allowed from dead-ball plays across all competitions this season. “When you see the game again we are, in my opinion, the best team,” Deila said.