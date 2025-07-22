According to a report from Fox 26 in Houston, Georgia defensive back commit Chace Calicut has been charged with two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony, following an incident that occurred July 6.

Calicut committed to Georgia on June 27, picking the Bulldogs over Texas and Michigan. Calicut is a four-star defensive back from Houston and plays for North Shore High School. He is the No. 114 overall player in the 2026 recruiting class.

According to the report, court documents state Calicut’s car drove around another vehicle and then slammed on the brakes, forcing the driver of the other vehicle to stop. The driver of the other car said he knew Calicut from school.