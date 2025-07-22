According to a report from Fox 26 in Houston, Georgia defensive back commit Chace Calicut has been charged with two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony, following an incident that occurred July 6.
Calicut committed to Georgia on June 27, picking the Bulldogs over Texas and Michigan. Calicut is a four-star defensive back from Houston and plays for North Shore High School. He is the No. 114 overall player in the 2026 recruiting class.
According to the report, court documents state Calicut’s car drove around another vehicle and then slammed on the brakes, forcing the driver of the other vehicle to stop. The driver of the other car said he knew Calicut from school.
The driver of the second car attempted to drive away, but the report alleges Calicut pulled up alongside the driver again. A passenger in Calicut’s car, identified as Isaiah Brice Phillip, allegedly pointed a handgun at the other driver.
As the other driver performed a U-turn and pulled away, gunshots were reportedly fired by Phillip, according to a friend of the unidentified driver who was in another vehicle.
Calicut is the second Georgia 2026 commit to be charged with a crime this month. Defensive line commit Seven Cloud was charged with domestic battery in Kansas.
About the Author
Keep Reading
Credit: AJC File
Two Georgia high school football standouts charged with murder in shooting
Three suspects — ages 15-18 — face charges in the death of a 46-year-old man, Carrollton police say.
UGA offensive lineman faces felony drug charge
Sophomore Jahzare Jackson was arrested in Athens and faces four charges, including felony possession of marijuana of more than 1 ounce, the sheriff's office said.
Featured
Credit: MARTA
Experts: Brake failure, not weight overload, likely cause of MARTA escalator failure
Experts who reviewed video footage of the Vine City free fall for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution said malfunctioning brakes are a likely cause for last week’s incident, too.
Feral hogs are destroying southwest Georgia crops. Here’s what’s being done.
An invasive species running hog-wild through Georgia farmland is damaging crops and costing farmers. Wild pigs are doing significant damage to peanuts, cotton and corn.
As First Liberty empire crumbles, new lawsuit seeks class action status
The complaint, which seeks class action status, adds to the growing web of civil and regulatory scrutiny surrounding First Liberty Building & Loan.