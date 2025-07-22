Georgia Bulldogs
Report: UGA commit faces 2 counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon

Chace Calicut, a four-star defensive back from Houston, is second Georgia commit to be arrested this month.
Chace Calicut committed to Georgia on June 27, picking the Bulldogs over Texas and Michigan. (Jason Getz/AJC)

Credit: Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Credit: Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Chace Calicut committed to Georgia on June 27, picking the Bulldogs over Texas and Michigan. (Jason Getz/AJC)
By Connor Riley
1 hour ago

According to a report from Fox 26 in Houston, Georgia defensive back commit Chace Calicut has been charged with two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony, following an incident that occurred July 6.

Calicut committed to Georgia on June 27, picking the Bulldogs over Texas and Michigan. Calicut is a four-star defensive back from Houston and plays for North Shore High School. He is the No. 114 overall player in the 2026 recruiting class.

According to the report, court documents state Calicut’s car drove around another vehicle and then slammed on the brakes, forcing the driver of the other vehicle to stop. The driver of the other car said he knew Calicut from school.

The driver of the second car attempted to drive away, but the report alleges Calicut pulled up alongside the driver again. A passenger in Calicut’s car, identified as Isaiah Brice Phillip, allegedly pointed a handgun at the other driver.

As the other driver performed a U-turn and pulled away, gunshots were reportedly fired by Phillip, according to a friend of the unidentified driver who was in another vehicle.

Calicut is the second Georgia 2026 commit to be charged with a crime this month. Defensive line commit Seven Cloud was charged with domestic battery in Kansas.

Connor Riley has been covering the University of Georgia since 2014 before moving to DawgNation full-time before the 2018 season. He helps in all areas of the site such as team coverage, recruiting, video production, social media and podcasting. He graduated from the University of Georgia in 2016.

