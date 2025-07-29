Atlanta United Leagues Cup gives Atlanta United a chance to win a trophy Credit: Mitch Martin/Atlanta United Atlanta United defender Stian Rode Gregersen #5 dribbles during the match against the FC Dallas at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga., on Saturday, April 5, 2025. (Photo by Mitch Martin/Atlanta United)

With Atlanta United unlikely to make the MLS playoffs because it sits 14 points below the playoff line with 10 matches remaining, the Leagues Cup is almost like a gift for the Five Stripes. They have a chance to win their first trophy since 2019. Atlanta United will host Necaxa on Wednesday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in the first of three matches in the group stage.

“It’s a very good opportunity now to show that we can achieve something this season,” centerback Stian Gregersen said. “Tomorrow will be the big test for that.” After hosting Necaxa, Atlanta United will play Pumas on Saturday in Orlando and then will host Atlas, managed by former Atlanta United manager Gonzalo Pineda, on Aug. 6. In a tournament format change, only the top four teams out of each 18-team group, one composed of MLS teams and the other composed of teams from Mexico’s LIGA MX, will advance out of the group stage and into the knockout rounds. Explore Read more about the Five Stripes Winning the first match will be of extreme importance, Gregersen and Atlanta United manager Ronny Deila said.

“I like the format to play against the international teams, and we do that against the Mexicans,” Deila said. “It’s a tournament that gives you something different, and there’s ... another trophy you can compete for.”

There are no draws in the matches. If the match finishes tied after regulation, it will advance straight to penalty kicks. Deila said Atlanta United worked on those Tuesday. Deila said they have kept stats on the penalty-takers the team might use. He said the decisions on the takers will come down to who is playing well and who has been in similar situations. Necaxa, which likes to press with one-on-one defending, will be a tough opponent. It is seventh in Mexico’s Apertura after finishing fifth with 31 points from 17 matches in last year’s Clausura. Pável Pérez leads Necaxa this season with two goals. Diber Cambindo led the team with 16 goals last season. “It’s going to be a good fight,” Gregersen said. “I heard he has very good quality, good striker. He was a little bit injured last year. But yeah, when he is at the top, he’s a top, top player.”

More on Gregersen. Gregersen said his return from a quadriceps injury, which originally was supposed to be three weeks but turned into three months, happened because he had a setback related to the muscle. He suffered the injury April 19 against Philadelphia. His first match back was last week’s start against Seattle. “This was very frustrating for me, but I’m back and fully healthy,” the 30-year-old said. Gregersen said the trainers have a theory what happened during his rehab but didn’t share. While Gregersen was out, or perhaps because of his and Derrick Williams’ injury histories, Atlanta United signed centerback Enea Mihaj on a free transfer and centerback Juan Berrocal on loan to compete for playing time. Mihaj subbed on for Gregersen against Seattle. Berrocal can’t participate in team training until he receives his work visa.

“It‘s always healthy to get competition into the group, and hopefully that will give us a better result,” Gregersen said. New winger. Deila has only one training session with Leo Alfonso, acquired in a trade with Miami on Sunday, but knows from talking with sporting director Chris Henderson that Afonso’s strength is his speed. Afonso, 24, made 14 appearances for Miami with two goals. He was selected by Miami in the draft two years ago. “He’s young still, so something that we can develop,” Deila said. “We want players that are willing and capable to do the work and have some extra quality. And for him, that’s the speed and the work rate.” Leagues Cup roster. Atlanta United’s roster for the tournament doesn’t include Afonso but does include Berrocal. Deila said perhaps he will be available should the team make the knockout rounds.