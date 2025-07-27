Kirk Cousins remains resource for Falcons teammates despite reduced role

“A voice, experience (and) knowledge,” wide receiver Ray-Ray McCloud III said of what Cousins brings to the team. “Kirk is willing to give all that, open book. He is always willing to help. Playing with Kirk has been one of the best things ever. You only get better as a player.”
McCloud said the two discuss “everything about football.” But they also dabble in other topics, such as life and wardrobe. They even had a plan to collaborate on Cousins’ outfits toward the end of last season but eventually opted to focus on football with the team’s 2-6 finish.
The conversations might appear silly, but they are important for building chemistry. The Falcons pride themselves on getting to know each other away from the field, and random conversations help spark the connection.
“It’s important because we have relationships,” McCloud said. “It’s just something that is genuine. (Cousins) loves ball. I love ball. And I’m willing to learn. He’s willing to teach.”
Cousins’ guidance extends to all of his teammates, including defensive rookies. And as much experience as he has to share, Cousins also hopes to learn from them.
For instance, he spoke with James Pearce Jr. — who constantly broke into the backfield Sunday morning — about a screen pass that the first-round pick broke up. Cousins wanted to know how the rookie identified the play so fast.
“I thought he made a good play on the screen,” Cousins said. “He batted it down, and I just told him (that) I thought it was a great play and asked him how quickly he was able to diagnose it. And if he felt like he knew it was coming or if he’s just a really good athlete.”
“He’s a guy that I like to keep kind of dialoguing with and see if he can help us quite a bit right away this year.”
With his role expected to be reduced in serving as the Falcons' backup quarterback this season, Kirk Cousins isn't spending as much time on the field as in training camps past. However, Cousins is still a valuable resource to teammates. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)
The Falcons signed Cousins in free agency before the the 2024 season but drafted Penix about one month later with the No. 8 overall pick. At the time, the decision could be described as puzzling — why use a first-round pick on a quarterback directly after signing one for $180 million? — but it is one the organization stands convicted in.
“We can’t say too much, because we’ve got to go out there and prove it,” general manager Terry Fontenot said Sunday. “But we love where we are at the position, ultimately, and without that, you’re not going to win many football games.”
And until the Falcons need him on the field, Cousins will continue to be an experienced resource for his teammates away from it.
Olivia Sayer joined The Atlanta Journal-Constitution in May 2025 as an intern on the sports beat. She is earning a degree in journalism from the University of Georgia with a minor in sport management and a sports media certificate. Olivia previously held the titles of digital and assistant sports editor at The Red & Black.
Olivia Sayer joined The Atlanta Journal-Constitution in May 2025 as an intern on the sports beat. She is earning a degree in journalism from the University of Georgia with a minor in sport management and a sports media certificate. Olivia previously held the titles of digital and assistant sports editor at The Red & Black.