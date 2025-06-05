March 13, 2024: Kirk Cousins signed a four-year, $180 million contract with the Falcons.

March 14, 2024: Tampering allegations surface.

April 25, 2024: The Falcons draft Michael Penix Jr. with the eighth overall pick in the NFL draft. Cousins’ agent Mike McCartney is not notified that the pick is coming until the Falcons are on the clock.

June 13, 2024: Falcons are fined for tampering in the signings of Cousins, wide receiver Darnell Mooney and tight end Charlie Woerner. The team was fined $250,000 and general manager Terry Fontenot was fined $50,000.

Sept. 8, 2024: Cousins, who’s coming off Achilles surgery, makes his debut in a 18-10 loss to the Steelers.

Oct. 3, 2024: Cousins passes for a team-record 509 yards and four touchdowns in a 36-30 overtime win over Tampa Bay to improve to 3-2.

Nov. 10, 2024: Leading the division at 6-3, Cousins suffered a shoulder and elbow injury in the 20-17 loss to Saints.

Nov. 13, 2024: Cousins appears on an estimated injury report as having injured his right shoulder and elbow. He later said that it was a “clerical error.”

Nov. 17, 2024: After a 38-6 loss to the Broncos, Cousins was asked about his health. “Yeah, I’m good,” Cousins said. “When you have a walk-through, they don’t really know what you could have done. If I had a full-speed practice, I would not have been on the report because I would have done everything.”

Dec. 17, 2024: After a 15-9 win over the Raiders, Cousins, who‘d thrown nine interceptions since the injury against the Saints, was benched.

Feb. 4, 2025: Cousins, while promoting P&G’s Battle of the Paddles event, went on NFL Network and said he was indeed injured in Week 10 against the Saints. “… Against the Saints, I got hit pretty good in my right shoulder and elbow,” Cousins said. “From there I was kind of dealing with that.”

Feb. 5, 2025: After the P&G event at the Super Bowl, Cousins turned down several requests from the AJC to clarify his injury comments he made the previous day.

March 5, 2025: Cousins had a phone conversation with Falcons owner Arthur Blank to discuss his desire to leave the team. Blank took five pages of notes during the hourlong discussion.

April 1, 2025: Blank discusses the call with Cousins at the NFL owner’s meeting in Palm Beach, Florida.

April 22, 2025: Cousins allegedly reported for the team’s voluntary offseason program.

April 24-26, 2025: NFL draft is held, and Cousins is not traded.

May 2, 2025: Cousins is not seen at the most recent open OTA session.

Here’s #Falcons QB Kirk Cousins getting ready for the title match against Drake Maye on Wednesday. He lost and declined @AJCsports several requests to clarify his injury comments he made on TV on Tuesday. pic.twitter.com/mpt2KlvG1A — D. Orlando Ledbetter (@DOrlandoAJC) February 6, 2025