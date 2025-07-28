Haynes King, Jamal Haynes on Maxwell Award watch list

Georgia Tech quarterback Haynes King (left) completes a handoff to Tech running back Jamal Haynes during the second half of the Birmingham Bowl in Birmingham, Alabama. (Daniel Varnado for the AJC 2024)

The Maxwell Award is presented annually to the most outstanding player in college football.

The ACC’s 17 selections tie the SEC for the most among all conferences, with the league’s 11 quarterbacks leading all conferences at the position.

Georgia Tech quarterback Haynes King and running back Jamal Haynes are two of 17 ACC football players on the preseason watch list for the Maxwell Award.

Tech, Clemson, Louisville, Pittsburgh and Virginia Tech each had two players recognized, while Duke, Florida State, Miami, North Carolina State, SMU, Virginia and Wake Forest each had one honoree.

First awarded in 1937, the Maxwell Award honors the college player of the year and is named in memory of Robert Maxwell, a standout at Swarthmore College who went on to become a respected sports writer and football official.

The Maxwell Football Club again partnered with Pro Football Focus and Phil Steele Publications as selection committee partners. PFF provides detailed metrics and performance-based assessments to the selection committee staff, with several senior PFF analysts who are members of our selection committee.

Semifinalists for the Maxwell Award will be announced Nov. 11, while the three finalists for the Maxwell Award will be unveiled Nov. 25. The winner of the award will be announced as part of the ESPN Home Depot College Football Awards Show held Dec. 11. The formal presentations of the Maxwell Award will be made at the Maxwell Football Club Awards on March 13 in Atlanta.