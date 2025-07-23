The Georgia Tech men’s and women’s swimming and diving rosters have decreased significantly for the 2025-26 season.
The men’s roster now is a team of 16, and the women’s program has 22 competitors. The 2024-25 rosters had 34 men and 36 women competing for the Yellow Jackets.
Tech athletics provided a statement on the matter.
“Georgia Tech took a strategic approach to how it would address the resolution of House v. NCAA, with the goal of continuing to provide student-athletes with a world-class athletic and academic experience, and the opportunity to compete at the highest level. Like many athletic programs across the country, the approach included roster-size reductions. We remain committed to strategically investing in all of our sports, and will continue to monitor the landscape of this ever-changing environment.”
Newly hired Tech athletic director Ryan Alpert spoke with The Atlanta Journal-Constitution earlier this month and was asked about the fallout from the NCAA’s House settlement and how it would affect Tech’s nonrevenue and Olympic sports.
“It’s really important from an athletic director standpoint and in the ACC, representing Georgia Tech at the table, the comprehensive sports portfolio is important,” Alpert said. “Just like a comprehensive academic portfolio is important, I think we need opportunity. I think that’s healthy and really a great part of the college landscape. If we didn’t have volleyball on a Tuesday night and that energy that it brings to a college campus, or whatever sport is being played, I think it’s important as part of a fabric of college sports. I will fight for that.”
Tech’s swimming and diving programs are led by John Ames, Tech’s diving coach for 23 years and interim head coach during the 2024-25 season before being named head coach in February.
