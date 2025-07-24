State Sports Report Georgia Southern’s experience, attitude key to return to contention Coach Clay Helton says team has ‘a chip on our shoulder.’ Credit: Sun Belt Conference Georgia Southern coach Clay Helton speaks at the annual Sun Belt Conference Media Days event in New Orleans, July 23, 2025. (Courtesy of Sun Belt Conference)

In an era in which football rosters show dramatic turnover from one season to another, Georgia Southern is bucking the trend. The Eagles are one of the few Group of Five programs that has managed to keep its core intact, and that could make coach Clay Helton’s team a contender to win the Sun Belt Conference in the coming season. Helton has progressively brought the program back to relevance since he took over in 2022. Last season the Eagles were 8-5, finished second in the East Division, and went to the New Orleans Bowl. It was Southern’s third consecutive trip to a bowl game and first winning season since 2020. The success was good enough to get Helton a five-year contract extension in February.

During his appearance at the Sun Belt Conference Media Days event in New Orleans, Helton said Georgia Southern is entering the season “with a chip on our shoulder.” Explore Five things we’ve learned about the Georgia State football team “We know how close we were last year,” Helton said. “We’ve still got a pit in our stomach from being one play away from making that championship game, and I’ve seen that carry over in our offseason workouts. This team is hungry, and I’ve always felt that hungry teams play better.” And it helps that the roster includes plenty of players who have been around the program and dipped their toes in “Beautiful Eagle Creek.” The roster includes 10 fifth-year seniors, seven seniors, 16 fourth-year juniors and five juniors. There are five starters back on the offense and on the defense — more than any other team in the conference. “This has been a three-year project of being able to sign high school players, being able to develop them and, most importantly in today’s time, being able to retain them,” Helton said. “Looking around the locker room, I see third-, fourth- and fifth-year guys that have been trained and understand our culture. They understand the expectations and the standards, and they know how to lead.”

There were losses. Marques Watson-Trent, the Sun Belt Defensive Player of the Year, transferred to Nebraska for his final season. Defensive back Marc Stampley transferred to Houston, and defensive lineman Elhadj Fall headed to Virginia Tech. But new faces and experience should make up for those holes.

The Eagles replaced Watson-Trent with Brendan Harrington, an all-conference player at Appalachian State and added Brandon Tyson, who was a Freshman All-American at Elon of the FCS. And Davion Rhodes was considered important enough to be one of two players who accompanied Helton to the conference meetings. “To be able to replace them with similar production, I don’t know if it’ll be more — we’ll see,” Helton said. “But those guy’s leadership and what they’ve meant to our program, right off the bat and their production in spring football, I just can’t wait for them to play.” It also helps that Helton has a returning quarterback for the first time in his tenure in Statesboro. Junior J.C. French IV is back in the saddle after passing for 2,831 yards and 17 touchdowns last season. “My confidence is at an all-time high because I know I’ve been in these situations,” French said. “It’s nothing new to me so I’ll be able to get through it.” The belief level is high throughout the conference. Not only were they picked No. 2 in the preseason poll by the Sun Belt coaches, the Eagles had nine players chosen to the preseason all-conference team — offensive linemen Caleb Cook and Pichon Wimbley, wide receiver Josh Dallas, defensive end Latrell Bullard, linebacker Harrington, defensive back Chance Gamble and punter Alex Smith on first team, and wide receiver Dalen Cobb and defensive back Tracy Hill Jr. on second team.