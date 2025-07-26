Atlanta Falcons Falcons’ Drake London struggles on second day of training camp The wide receiver fumbled twice during the 72-minute viewing period. Credit: Miguel Martinez-Jimenez Falcons wide receiver Drake London attends the first practice of training camp on Thursday, July 24, 2025, in Flowery Branch. His desire for excellence is why one bad day will not spiral into a rough week. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)

FLOWERY BRANCH — Drake London slammed his helmet as he crossed the back sideline Saturday morning during the second day of the Falcons’ training camp. The fourth-year wide receiver had just let a 15-yard pass slip through his hands on a dig route and clearly was frustrated with himself. In the moment, there was not much London could do to fix his mistake, besides resetting for the next play. But after full-team run-throughs ended, the 24-year-old was determined to make sure the drop was a one-time occurrence.

“Drake’s one of the more competitive people I’ve been around,” Matthews said. “He’s going to be the last one to take credit, too, which I’ve always really admired about him.”