CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Carson Beck broke into a wide grin talking about his time as a Georgia Bulldog at the ACC Media Days.

Beck, clad in a dark green suit, was at the Downtown Hilton primarily to talk about his coming season leading the Miami Hurricanes.

“I’ve had this for a while,” Beck said when asked about his suit. “I actually wore this after a game last year.”

Beck knew his time at Georgia would come up at the news conference, and it was clear from the onset he was ready to embrace it and show gratitude — not always a given in the transfer portal age.

“We go back 365 days, we were sitting at the SEC Media Days with all these expectations,” Beck said. “It’s crazy — there’s twists and turns you can’t foresee.”

Georgia fans certainly would agree, having watched Beck run up a 24-3 record over his two seasons as the starter, culminating with his one-armed handoff to Trevor Etienne for the game-winning touchdown in the 22-19 SEC Championship Game victory over Texas in December.

“Georgia will always be family to me,” Beck said. “You grind with those guys. I came in as an 18-year-old kid. I was a child with no idea of what was ahead. You build relationships that will last a lifetime. You work your tail off.

“I wouldn’t be the person or player I am today without Georgia, and I’ll always be a Bulldog. I am very appreciative of my time there.”

Beck missed spring drills at Miami while recovering from the season-ending elbow injury he suffered against Texas, but he said he was back throwing and feeling his arm strength was 100% in late April.

The Hurricanes are among the ACC favorites, and Beck is projected among the top NFL prospects, but the former Georgia quarterback said he’s not feeling added pressure.

“I feel like there’s pressure in any situation, but do I feel the pressure? I really don’t, having played at Georgia and having to follow a two-time national champion,” Beck said. “That’s the most pressure you can have. I think in the SEC, the fan bases are insane, and when you look at Miami’s culture, it’s going to be something similar.

“I am sure that first game with Notre Dame will be packed out.”

Beck obviously will take many memories with him from his career at Georgia, but the one that stood out to him Tuesday was his final home game against Georgia Tech, which Georgia won 44-42.

“The eight-overtime thriller against Georgia Tech, that will be one I’ll remember my entire life,” Beck said. “I remember after that game I literally fell into Mike Bobo’s arms.

“He walked out of the locker room, and I was walking in, and I fell into his arms, and I said, ‘I don’t know what just happened. The emotions were insane.’”

The Hurricanes open the season with a home game against Notre Dame at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 31.

“It’s a continuation of my career,” Beck said, “But it’s also a fresh start, and I’m excited about getting into the season.”