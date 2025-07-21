MLB unveiled the uniforms that the Braves and Reds will wear during their showcase game at Bristol Motor Speedway on Aug. 2.

The MLB Speedway Classic will be the first major league game played at a NASCAR venue, as well as the first in Tennessee.

The uniforms revealed Monday feature accents to standard jerseys and special designs on the cap visors and batting helmets. Nike added what MLB described as “subtle touches that connect to the racing world.” The jersey numbers are designed as a nod to car numbers, including bold outlines, shadowing and movement that reference car designs. The Braves’ cap has flames on the top of the visor, and the Reds’ cap features checked racing flags.