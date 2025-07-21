MLB unveiled the uniforms that the Braves and Reds will wear during their showcase game at Bristol Motor Speedway on Aug. 2.
The MLB Speedway Classic will be the first major league game played at a NASCAR venue, as well as the first in Tennessee.
The uniforms revealed Monday feature accents to standard jerseys and special designs on the cap visors and batting helmets. Nike added what MLB described as “subtle touches that connect to the racing world.” The jersey numbers are designed as a nod to car numbers, including bold outlines, shadowing and movement that reference car designs. The Braves’ cap has flames on the top of the visor, and the Reds’ cap features checked racing flags.
This was the first time Rawlings produced special helmets for a showcase event. The helmets feature “race-style player numbers, speed-inspired wordmarks and checked flag emblems that connect back to each club’s identity,” MLB said.
Caps and jerseys are available at MLBShop.com and at the Braves’ Clubhouse Store in The Battery Atlanta.
Credit: MLB Photos via Getty Images
Credit: MLB Photos via Getty Images
This event will be a historic day for MLB. There will be numerous activities hosted around Bristol Motor Speedway, including a pregame concert with performances by Tim McGraw, Pitbull and Jake Owen, along with a fan zone outside the stadium that includes the following (as shared by MLB):
• Live musical performances by country stars Jake Owen, Timothy Wayne, Reyna Roberts and Adam Doleac
• Dale Earnhardt Jr. 2001 MLB All-Star Game-inspired show car
• Commissioner’s Trophy on display for fan photos
• 110-foot Ferris wheel
• Food Truck Row featuring local Tennessee cuisine
• Pitching tunnels and batting cages
• MLB Network live broadcast set
• Branded MLB stock cars for photo opportunities
• Legacy Walk, an exhibit highlighting great players from the Reds and Braves
• 20 business partners hosting brand activations
• Budweiser Clydesdales
• Corona beach-inspired lounge and beer garden
• Team mascots
• “ESPN’s SportsCenter: 50 States in 50 Days” live broadcast set
The game will begin at 7:15 p.m. Aug. 2 as the conclusion of a three-game series between the clubs that began in Cincinnati. It will air nationally on Fox.
Credit: Courtesy photos
Credit: Courtesy photos
About the Author
Keep Reading
Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC
Braves aren’t giving up on postseason as their chances continue to dip
With a 43-55 record, the Braves need to go on a torrid run of winning baseball between now and the end of the September, but it doesn't seem likely.
Braves call up Sandy León to provide third catcher on roster
With the promotion of Sandy León from Triple-A Gwinnett, the Atlanta Braves now have three catchers on the roster — Sean Murphy, Drake Baldwin and León.
Weekend Reflections: MLB reportedly investigating Pérez for beef with Chisholm
In other Atlanta sports news: Marcell Ozuna’s belated benching, Hawks summer stars, United’s lost season.
Featured
Credit: RODNEY HO/rho@a
Atlanta’s Malcolm-Jamal Warner died in drowning in Costa Rica
Long-time Atlanta resident Malcolm-Jamal Warner, best known as Theo Huxtable in the 1980s sitcom “The Cosby Show,” reportedly died in a drowning in Costa Rica.
How an alleged Georgia Ponzi scheme fueled far-right causes
A review of campaign finance transactions shows Brant Frost IV, his family and his companies have given roughly $711,000 to Republican candidates and conservative causes.
Best Georgia high school football hires this century, ranked 1-50
These 50 hires represent the top 2.3% of the 2,210 coaching changes made from 2000 to 2024. This is an attempt to rank the school’s success in picking the right person.