Atlanta and Mercedes-Benz Stadium will host the third of their six matches in the Club World Cup when Manchester City plays Al Ain on Sunday. Kickoff is scheduled for 9 p.m. Tickets are available. A look at the two teams:
Al Ain
Founded: 1968
Country: United Arab Emirates
League (finish this season): ADNOC Pro League (fifth, 44 points)
How qualified: Won the 2023/24 AFC Champions League
Club World Cup best finish: 2018 runner-up
Owner: Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, president
Manager: Vladimir Ivic
Nickname: Al Zaeem (The Leader or The Boss)
Colors: Purple, gold and white
Important trophies: 14 ADNOC Pro League titles, seven UAE President’s Cups
Key player (2024/25 season): Kodjo Laba (20 goals).
Previous Club World Cup match: 5-0 loss to Juventus
Starting lineup in Game 1:
Rui Patricio
Abdoul Karim Traore
Marcel Ratnik
Ramy Rabia
Kouame Autonne
Facundo Zabala
Kaku
Yongwoo Park
Matias Palacios
Kodjo Laba
Houssine Rahimi
Manchester City
Founded: 1880
Country: England
League (finish this season): Premier League (third, 71 points)
How qualified: Won 2022/23 UEFA Champions League
Club World Cup best finish: 2023 winner
Owner: Abu Dhabi United Group
Manager: Pep Guardiola
Nickname: Citizens, Cityzens, Blues or Sky Blues
Colors: Sky blue, white
Important trophies: Ten Premier League titles, 7 FA Cups, 1 UEFA Champions League title
Key players: Erling Haaland (22 goals), Phil Foden (seven goals), Savinho (eight assists), Jeremy Doku (three goals, six assists), Bernardo Silva (four goals, four assists)
Previous Club World Cup match: 2-0 win against Wydad
Starting lineup in Game 1:
Ederson
Rico Lewis
Vitor Reis
Nathan Ake
Nico O’Reilly
Tijjani Reijnders
Savinho
Rayan Cherki
Phil Foden
Jeremy Doku
Omar Marmoush
