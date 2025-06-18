Thousands of tickets remain for Thursday’s Club World Cup match between Inter Miami and Porto at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Twenty-eight sections in the stadium’s lower bowl have at least 100 tickets available. Several more have seats available. Only one section has no tickets available. Every section in the upper bowl has seats remaining, but it’s unclear if they are part of the inventory. Prices on Ticketmaster start at $97.

The announced attendance for Monday’s match between LAFC and Chelsea was 22,137 in a venue that seats more than 70,000. The capacity for the lower bowl area is 42,500.