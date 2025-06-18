Atlanta United
Thousands of tickets available for Miami vs. Porto in the Club World Cup

Prices on Ticketmaster start at $97.
Chelsea fans cheer as players walk off the pitch after their 2-0 win against Los Angeles FC during their Club World Cup group D match at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on June 16, 2025, in Atlanta. (Jason Getz/AJC)

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

By
1 hour ago

Thousands of tickets remain for Thursday’s Club World Cup match between Inter Miami and Porto at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Twenty-eight sections in the stadium’s lower bowl have at least 100 tickets available. Several more have seats available. Only one section has no tickets available. Every section in the upper bowl has seats remaining, but it’s unclear if they are part of the inventory. Prices on Ticketmaster start at $97.

The announced attendance for Monday’s match between LAFC and Chelsea was 22,137 in a venue that seats more than 70,000. The capacity for the lower bowl area is 42,500.

FIFA, which sets ticket prices, did not respond to several questions Tuesday about pricing for Thursday’s match.

Thursday’s match will be the second of six matches at the stadium.

