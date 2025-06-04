The owner of Mercedes-Benz Stadium announced Wednesday the launch of the Invesco QQQ Atlanta Gridiron Classic, a college football series aimed to host major matchups and rivalries at the stadium in Atlanta, which also serves as the home of Invesco QQQ’s headquarters.
The inaugural Invesco QQQ Atlanta Gridiron Classic will be the Georgia Tech-Georgia game on Nov. 28 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, which is owned by AMB Sports and Entertainment. The Georgia-Florida game in 2026 — which moves to Atlanta next year and Tampa, Florida, in 2027 as the traditional host stadium in Jacksonville, Florida, undergoes renovations — will also be a part of the series.
The Gridiron Classic series will continue annually, showcasing programs from across the country in games at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
“Atlanta and Mercedes-Benz Stadium have long been recognized as a premier destination for college football, and the Invesco QQQ Atlanta Gridiron Classic is the latest opportunity for us to continue to build on our legacy of hosting world-class events,” vice president of stadium events and premium sales for AMB Sports and Entertainment Doug Roberts said in a release.
Tickets for the inaugural Invesco QQQ Atlanta Gridiron Classic are currently being offered exclusively to Georgia Tech football season ticket holders and will soon be sent out to Atlanta Falcons personal seat license holders and UGA football season ticket members as a part of their road game allotment.
