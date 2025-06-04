The owner of Mercedes-Benz Stadium announced Wednesday the launch of the Invesco QQQ Atlanta Gridiron Classic, a college football series aimed to host major matchups and rivalries at the stadium in Atlanta, which also serves as the home of Invesco QQQ’s headquarters.

The inaugural Invesco QQQ Atlanta Gridiron Classic will be the Georgia Tech-Georgia game on Nov. 28 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, which is owned by AMB Sports and Entertainment. The Georgia-Florida game in 2026 — which moves to Atlanta next year and Tampa, Florida, in 2027 as the traditional host stadium in Jacksonville, Florida, undergoes renovations — will also be a part of the series.