Georgia Tech
Georgia Tech

Tech-UGA game to be first of new sponsored series at Mercedes-Benz Stadium

The Invesco QQQ Atlanta Gridiron Classic also includes Georgia-Florida in 2026.
When Brent Key and Georgia Tech take the field next fall to play Georgia at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, they'll be doing so with a new title sponsor to the game. (Hyosub Shin/AJC 2024)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

When Brent Key and Georgia Tech take the field next fall to play Georgia at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, they'll be doing so with a new title sponsor to the game. (Hyosub Shin/AJC 2024)
By
15 minutes ago

The owner of Mercedes-Benz Stadium announced Wednesday the launch of the Invesco QQQ Atlanta Gridiron Classic, a college football series aimed to host major matchups and rivalries at the stadium in Atlanta, which also serves as the home of Invesco QQQ’s headquarters.

ExploreUGA football lands commitment from nation’s No. 3 CB, brother of NFL safety

The inaugural Invesco QQQ Atlanta Gridiron Classic will be the Georgia Tech-Georgia game on Nov. 28 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, which is owned by AMB Sports and Entertainment. The Georgia-Florida game in 2026 — which moves to Atlanta next year and Tampa, Florida, in 2027 as the traditional host stadium in Jacksonville, Florida, undergoes renovations — will also be a part of the series.

The Gridiron Classic series will continue annually, showcasing programs from across the country in games at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

“Atlanta and Mercedes-Benz Stadium have long been recognized as a premier destination for college football, and the Invesco QQQ Atlanta Gridiron Classic is the latest opportunity for us to continue to build on our legacy of hosting world-class events,” vice president of stadium events and premium sales for AMB Sports and Entertainment Doug Roberts said in a release.

Tickets for the inaugural Invesco QQQ Atlanta Gridiron Classic are currently being offered exclusively to Georgia Tech football season ticket holders and will soon be sent out to Atlanta Falcons personal seat license holders and UGA football season ticket members as a part of their road game allotment.

About the Author

Chad Bishop is a Georgia Tech sports reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Follow Chad Bishop on twitter
More Stories

Keep Reading

Georgia Tech coach Brent Key talks with Georgia coach Kirby Smart before their game at Bobby Dodd Stadium, Nov. 25, 2023, in Atlanta. (Jason Getz/AJC)

Credit: Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Kickoff time announced for 2025 Georgia Tech-UGA football game

Georgia loses to Duke, faces elimination on Sunday

With track relocating, Georgia football on pace to get more practice fields

Athletic director Josh Brooks confirmed that the football program will acquire the space where the UGA track facility is currently located for practice fields and parking.

The Latest

Georgia Tech infielder Alex Hernandez (4) throws for a double play during the second inning inning against Georgia, April 15, 2025, at Truist Park in Atlanta. (Miguel Martinez/ AJC)

Credit: Miguel Martinez-Jimenez

Georgia Tech baseball at crossroads with departures of Hall, Batt

Two in-state wide receivers commit to Georgia Tech

Who could be Georgia Tech’s next athletic director?

Featured

Dave Wilkinson of the Atlanta Police Foundation addressed questions about the Public Safety Training Center facility, its location and the concerns of the community, 2021. (Jenni Girtman for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution)

Court orders Atlanta Police Foundation to release training center records

Fulton County Superior Court Judge Jane C. Barwick ordered all documents related to the training center be handed over within 30 days.

Surplus tax refunds of up to $500 are on their way to Georgia residents

Extra tax refunds should begin arriving for eligible Georgians as soon as this week.

County officers accused of corruption in third lawsuit alleging phony murder charges

A Floyd County man cleared of murder after more than 22 years in prison is suing the county and investigators he says set him up.