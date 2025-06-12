As Angel Reese and the Sky (2-6) prepare for Friday’s contest against the Dream at Gateway Center Arena, it marks the first meeting between the two teams this season. Last season, the Dream finished 2-2 against the Sky, including a 1-1 split of their contests at home.

The Dream enter Friday’s game with the fourth highest scoring offense (83.8 ppg), despite currently sitting eighth in field-goal percentage (42.4%). The team also sits in the league’s top three in offensive rating (102.7) and second in blocked shots as well as leading the league in total rebounds (38.3).

Allisha Gray, the Eastern Conference Player of the Month in May, continues to lead the way for the Dream, averaging a team-high 20.4 points and a second-best 4.4 assists per game while shooting 50.4% from the floor.

“(Gray) really likes our style of play because it really fits her,” Smesko said. “She has the freedom to attack in space. She’s someone who plays with a lot of activity . … I think she feels really comfortable right now. I hope it only gets better from here.”

Behind the two-time All-Star, three other Dream players are averaging double-figures production: All-Stars Rhyne Howard (16.1 ppg, team-high 5.1 assists, 1.7 steals), Brionna Jones (13.9 ppg, 9.0 rebounds, five double doubles this season) and Brittney Griner (12.6 ppg, 6.0 rebounds, shooting 49.3% from the floor). Jordin Canada returned to the court in the Dream’s past two games after missing the team’s first seven because of a knee injury she suffered in the Dream’s exhibition game May 7 against the Washington Mystics.

Beyond the starters, the Dream’s bench production also has played a significant factor in its success, with quality play from Naz Hillmon (6.0 ppg, 4.0 rpg, 60.6 shooting from the floor), Nia Coffey (6.9 ppg, 4.6 rpg, shooting 40.6% from three), Te-Hina Paopao (4.4 ppg, shooting 42.9% from three) and Shatori Walker-Kimbrough.

“(Hillmon) competes, she sprints, she’s willing to take on people defensively who are 4 or 5 inches taller than her and hold her own,” Smesko said. “It’s not very many people that can do that. She’s been exceptional.”

The Sky made several changes through the offseason. First-year coach Tyler Marsh, a former Las Vegas Aces assistant, is leading the franchise. Reese leads the team in rebounds (12.1) while averaging 10.1 points per game. The Baltimore native captured her fourth double-double performance of the season, finishing with 17 points and 11 rebounds in the 85-66 loss to the New York Liberty. It also marked Reese’s 30th double-double outing of her career. She accomplished that feat in 42 games, eclipsing Tina Charles’ record of 47 games.

Beyond Reese, the Sky’s roster this season includes the additions of Ariel Atkins (team-leading 13.4 ppg) and Courtney Vandersloot (10.6 ppg, team-high 5.3 apg). However, Vandersloot tore her ACL in her right knee in the Sky’s 79-52 loss Saturday to the Fever. She will miss the rest of the season.

The Sky also have last season’s WNBA All-Rookie team selection Kamilla Cardoso (10.5 ppg, 6.5 rpg), 2023 All-Defensive second-team selection Elizabeth Williams (6.0 ppg, 4.0 rpg, 1.0 bpg), 2019 WNBA All-Star Kia Nurse (7.5 ppg) as well as rookies Hailey Van-Lith and Maddy Westbeld. However, the Sky enter Friday’s matchup next to last in the league in points per game (76.0) and offensive rating (89.8) as well as 11th in defensive rating (107.8) and last in the WNBA in points allowed per contest (89.5).

The Dream will seek to pick up their seventh win of the season and their second Commissioner’s Cup victory. They currently sit a half-game behind the Fever for second place and 1.5 games behind the Liberty for first place in the Eastern Conference’s Commissioner’s Cup standings. Chicago remains in search of its first Cup victory.