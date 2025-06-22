Dream rookie Te-Hina Paopao scorches Sky with five 3s

Just give Dream rookie Te-Hina Paopoa a little bit of room and she’ll make an opponent pay for it. On Sunday afternoon at the Gateway Center Arena at College Park, Paopao cashed in on a career-high five 3s in the Dream’s 93-80 win over the Sky.
“She’s okay,” Dream forward Naz Hillmon joked. “I don’t know how she made it this far. No, I’m kidding. I’m kidding. I think that Pao just brings a level of focus and intensity and just like excitement to the game. She comes in off the bench and just is always ready.
“She brings energy. She gets the ball up the floor quickly, and of course, you guys saw her 3-point shooting tonight, and that’s a spark for us. I think that she’s done great with that all year long, and she just continues to get better every single night.”
That she has.
For the third time in four games, Paopao scored 16 points off the Dream’s bench to tie her career high. This time, though, 15 of those points came from the perimeter, with the remaining one coming from the free-throw line.
“First of all, I can’t get past 16,” Paopao said with a laugh after Sunday’s game. “I think I’m just going to reach 16 from now on.
“But no, I mean, it feels great. I just got to keep shooting the ball and keep trying to make shots and just do like I said, earn the trust of my teammates that I’ll knock it down for them, and I just got to take one practice, one game at a time.”
That mentality, as well as an aggressive mindset, has helped Paopao to rank among the top five players in the WNBA in 3-point shooting percentage. She also leads rookies in 3-point shooting percentage, making 51.7% of her shots.
“The mentality was to make the team,” Paopao said. “But then from that point on, it was just doing what my job is to do, and that’s to make shots and be able to gain trust for my teammates that I’m going to be able to make the shots that they pass to me. So I’m going to keep building on that and just keep building that trust with the team.”
And on Sunday, she earned a lot of trust from her teammates.
In the second quarter, the Dream rookie sank her first 3 off a kick out from veteran center Brittney Griner at the shot clock buzzer. The ball left her hand with 2 seconds on the clock.
Even when the pass is just off, Paopao showed little trouble sinking jumpers. With 4:31 to play in the first half, Paopao caught a low pass in the corner, quickly went up and buried the 3 over the contest of Sky forward Angel Reese.
Just over 90 seconds later, Paopao made her third 3 in the second quarter on a wide-open look in front of the Sky’s bench.
“Well, she’s aggressively seeking her shot,” Dream coach Karl Smesko said after the game. “She’s trying to get open. That’s part of it. Any opportunity somebody turns their back for a second, there’s a long rebound, and they’re no longer attached to you, she’s going to go find an opening where she can get the ball, call for it, and she’s ready to knock it down.
“She’s got a very quick release. So, if you just give her a couple feet, she can get that thing off. And, usually with a couple feet, it doesn’t bother her at all. A little hand in her face, she’s ready. So she’s been playing great. She’s been getting some more minutes and making the most of them.
Paopao didn’t cool off much in the second half, hitting two more much-needed buckets that allowed the Dream to put the Sky away for good.
With 7:35 to play in the game, Paopao hit her fourth 3, dribbling to the win to get a screen. She pulled up and released the shot then backpedaled to halfcourt before the ball even hit the net. It forced the Sky to call timeout and hyped up the sold-out crowd as she walked to the bench.
She made her final triple from the corner of the game off a handoff from Hillmon. Paopao then found Hillmon for a 3 on the very next possession that forced the Sky to take a timeout with the Dream up 84-75.
But while Paopao has shot 70% from deep over the last four games, she has yet to settle on a 3-point celebration.
“I’m still trying to find my celebration, because I be scared I might get scored on defense,” Paopao said. “So, I try to get back on defense as fast as I can.”
With the threat of Paopao’s shot falling from the outside, things continue to look good for the Dream.
“She’s an amazing shooter,” Smesko said. “We’re running some things for her to get shots, although those plays weren’t run particularly well. But, I mean, we want to get her opportunities to get to her shot.
“And then if you’re paying a lot of attention to her and you’re afraid to help off her, then, we got our bigs down low, or Allisha (Gray), Rhy (Rhyne Howard) have more space to work. So, having that extra shooter out there has really been helpful on the offensive end.”
About the Author
Keep Reading
Dream collapse: 17-point lead slips away in second half vs. Liberty
For nearly 27 minutes Tuesday night, the Dream (8-4) looked as if they were prepared to march to their first Cup title appearance.
Featured
Credit: AP
Trump’s Iran strike divides Georgia Republicans — and Democrats, too
Top state officials, including Gov. Brian Kemp, voice support for U.S. bombing of nuclear sites in Iran, but staunch Trump ally MTG is among the strike's sharpest critics
Judge: Arrests could result from plan to end homelessness in downtown Atlanta before World Cup
Atlanta is scrambling to create housing for homeless people before the World Cup arrives, but a judge says the plan could lead to some arrests of homeless people.
Historic land deal halts mine planned next to Georgia’s Okefenokee Swamp
The move puts an immediate halt to a project that scientists and environmentalists had feared could irreparably damage North America’s largest blackwater swamp.