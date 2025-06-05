Braves’ offensive woes reach another low with late missed chances vs. D-Backs

But the most uninspiring development came in the final two innings. The Braves loaded the bases twice; they managed only one run. In the eighth, they had runners at second and third with none out. Catcher Drake Baldwin and outfielder Michael Harris II struck out. The Diamondbacks intentionally walked Acuña, setting up third baseman Austin Riley’s strikeout.

A frame later, Arizona reliever Justin Martinez, erratic as the Braves could’ve hoped, issued a trio of walks – including one to Baldwin with the bases loaded – and hit a batter. Yet the Braves couldn’t come through, with Harris striking out to end the game.

Harris’ offensive woes are well documented, but Wednesday was extremely disappointing. In his eighth-inning strikeout, he was fanned on three pitches, two of which were well outside the zone. He struck out on four pitches in the ninth, twice chasing balls below the zone.

“Yeah,” manager Brian Snitker said when asked if he’d like to see Harris display better plate discipline. “I think every major-league hitter needs plate discipline. Yeah, you want to see him have it. When you’re facing a guy who’s all over the place, and the game is on the line, it’s tough to do that. The human element is they want to be a ‘guy.’ And they want to make things happen. Again, as we talk about the offensive woes and all, it’s easy for me to say that. I’m not in the batter’s box.

“But in the eighth, we have to put the ball in play. Regardless of who you’re facing, you have to put the ball in play. And we didn’t do it. We have to be better. We have to make it happen. We’re the only ones who can change that and we have to be better. We have to put the ball in play, it’s as simple as that. We’re not doing it.”

The ongoing misery for the Braves’ bats has become an unexplainable phenomenon. A lineup loaded with All-Stars just can’t fulfill its potential. As a result, the team many believed would be a World Series threat has floundered into June.

Since scoring nine runs in the series finale against the Phillies last week, the Braves have produced 11 runs over five games. That’s easy math even for those numerically challenged: The team is averaging barely over two runs a game during a 1-4 stretch. The Braves have lost five consecutive series and are 3-10 in that time. This one should be viewed poorly because the opponent had showed little life recently until visiting Truist Park.

The Braves dropped to 27-33. They’re 10-1/2 games out of first place in the National League East and they’re even 1-1/2 games back of the third-place Nationals, who’ve played much better in recent weeks as the Braves’ issues have persisted.

Reigning Cy Young winner Chris Sale allowed one run on three hits, striking out 10 across six innings. He left trailing 1-0. After an uneven first four starts to the campaign, Sale owns a 2.93 ERA and could earn another All-Star nod during his second Braves season. His brilliance, however, has been overlooked with so much attention on a struggling offense.

This was Sale’s third double-digit strikeout game and the 90th such performance of his career. He ranks eighth all-time in that department, furthering his case to one day be enshrined in Cooperstown.

Sale was also honored as the 2025 Lou Gehrig Memorial award winner before the game. It was greatly significant to him as he lost his grandmother when he was young to ALS. Sale’s family was on the field before the game and presented a wheelchair donated by the Permobil Foundation to Ben Bradenburg, a Georgian with ALS.

“Tonight was a very special night for me,” Sale said. “Having my family here, it was cool to have my mom here too because she lived that experience with her mother. To be able to do that for Ben and his family, and to have my family represent me on the field, that was really cool.”

Reliever Daysbel Hernadez is OK after exiting with a numb right pinky, Snitker said. That’s a relief for the Braves, who’re trying to stay healthy long enough to put together a long-awaited run that may or may not arrive.

The Braves and Diamondbacks conclude their series with a Thursday matinee. Grant Holmes (3-4, 3.78) will face Arizona righty Brandon Pfaadt (7-4, 5.05).