Atlanta United striker Cayman Togashi is expected to miss at least four weeks after undergoing surgery to repair a meniscus tear in his right knee.
Togashi, 31 years old, has appeared in two matches. He has one assist. He has three goals for Atlanta United 2.
Atlanta United (4-8-5) will play at NYCFC on June 12.
