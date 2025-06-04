Atlanta United
Atlanta United

Atlanta United’s Cayman Togashi undergoes knee surgery

The striker is expected to miss at least four weeks.
Atlanta United forward Cayman Togashi during a training session at Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta Training Ground in Marietta, Ga., on Jan. 28, 2025. (Courtesy of Mitch Martin/Atlanta United)

By
32 minutes ago

Atlanta United striker Cayman Togashi is expected to miss at least four weeks after undergoing surgery to repair a meniscus tear in his right knee.

Togashi, 31 years old, has appeared in two matches. He has one assist. He has three goals for Atlanta United 2.

Atlanta United (4-8-5) will play at NYCFC on June 12.

Eliminating 'simple mistakes' must be Atlanta United's priority, Deila says

