Below are 10 questions we have regarding the next season. How Georgia goes about answering them will go a long way in shaping what next season will look like.

1. When does Gunner Stockton get named QB1?

Stockton is competing with Ryan Puglisi to be the team’s starting quarterback. Coming out of spring practice, Stockton has a comfortable edge in the position battle. Much of that can be attributed to his significant edge when it comes to experience.

The 2024 Georgia team had a positive response to Stockton when he was inserted into the lineup. As the team’s starting quarterback, he’ll have a much bigger impact on the team.

When — “when” is far more likely than “if” at this point — Stockton gets named the team’s starting quarterback, it’ll help give us a better idea of how the team might fully respond to Stockton and his leadership.

He will get a few warmup games before traveling to take on Tennessee on Sept. 13. That will be his next big test, having already started against Notre Dame to end the 2024 season.

2. Does Georgia finish with a thousand-yard rusher?

The Bulldogs have not had a thousand-yard rusher since D’Andre Swift rushed for 1,218 yards in 2019.

Given how much Kirby Smart has spoken about the need to improve its ground game, having a running back top 1,000 yards rushing would go a long way toward easing some of those concerns.

Nate Frazier gave Georgia plenty to be excited about during his freshman season, as he led the team in rushing with 671 yards. With Trevor Etienne now off to the NFL, Frazier will be seen as the team’s top running back.

But he won’t be the only running back Georgia can turn to in 2025. The Bulldogs added Joshua McCray out of the transfer portal, while freshman Bo Walker impressed during spring practice.

The presence of McCray and Walker should make things easier for Frazier. And if Georgia can have three healthy and productive running backs, it should go a long way in helping the Georgia rushing offense.

Even if it means Frazier doesn’t top 1,000 yards in 2025.

3. Does Georgia fix its issues with dropped passes?

The Bulldogs led the country in drops last season. Georgia needed to overhaul its wide receiver group, especially to help make things easier for a new starting quarterback.

Georgia seems to have done that, through both the transfer portal and high school recruiting ranks. The additions of Zachariah Branch and Noah Thomas give Stockton and offensive coordinator Mike Bobo plenty to work with. It should also make things easier for some of Georgia’s returning playmakers, like Dillon Bell and London Humphreys.

If what we saw on G-Day is any indication, there is a lot to like about the ceiling of Georgia’s wide receivers. But first and foremost, that group has to do a better job of just catching the ball. That cannot be an issue once again in 2025.

4. Can the offensive line stay healthy?

No group on Georgia’s 2024 team underperformed more than the offensive line. Injuries were a major factor for this group, and it just never came together for a unit that had a lot of individual talent.

Georgia has to replace four starters from last season’s group. It does have options with starting experience, and there are some solid veterans scattered through the depth chart.

Offensive line coach Stacy Searels has received plenty of criticism this offseason for how the group played last season. If this group can stay healthy next season, it’ll give us a much better idea of how competent this position group really is. And if any significant changes need to be made.

5. Who steps up along the defensive front?

Between the defensive linemen and the linebackers, Georgia had five players drafted on the defensive front. It also saw top outside linebacker Damon Wilson depart via the transfer portal.

Georgia has been able to churn out great defensive linemen and linebackers over the years. But even after losing so much talent from the 2021 team, Georgia still had Jalen Carter and Nolan Smith coming back.

CJ Allen and Christen Miller could fill similar roles for Georgia in 2025, even if comparisons with Carter and Smith are wildly unfair.

Georgia has plenty of former 5-star prospects waiting in the wings: Jordan Hall, Joseph Jonah-Ajonye and Elijah Griffin on the defensive line and Chris Cole, Justin Williams and Zayden Walker at inside linebacker. There also is outside linebacker Isaiah Gibson.

The Bulldogs need multiple players from that list to live up to the 5-star hype in 2025 if Georgia is to have a dominant defensive front.

6. Which transfers make an immediate impact?

Georgia added 10 players out of the transfer portal this offseason. While the Bulldogs still had more players exit the program — 16 in total — Georgia targeted a few key areas to try to improve positions of concern.

The Bulldogs added three transfer defensive backs, though there is a real chance none of them start. We’ve already touched on the two wide receiver additions, but it’s far from a lock that they emerge as top options.

Perhaps the most impactful addition was one of the later ones. That would be outside linebacker Elo Modozie, who the Bulldogs brought in from Army. He had 6½ sacks last season and fills one of Georgia’s biggest needs.

Modozie will be making a big leap in competition from playing in the AAC. But he also seems to be just scratching the surface of what he could be as a player. If he’s able to make an immediate impact, it should greatly help the Georgia defense.

7. How will Georgia fare in September?

Taking a look at Georgia’s schedule, it’s plenty challenging. Texas and Tennessee both made the College Football Playoff last season, while Alabama and Ole Miss beat Georgia when they came to visit.

Georgia begins its SEC slate by facing Tennessee and Alabama in back-to-back games in September. The Bulldogs have a bye week before the second game, but so do the Crimson Tide.

Given this will be such a young team, how Georgia is able to navigate those first two big games will go a long way toward shaping this season. If the Bulldogs can win both, that can give a young team a ton of confidence going into the meat of its SEC schedule.

8. How much success will Georgia have in rivalry games?

The outgoing group of Georgia seniors never lost to Tennessee, Auburn, Florida or Georgia Tech.

The Bulldogs play all four of those teams away from the friendly confines of Sanford Stadium this season. That will make winning those games all the more challenging.

Tech nearly took down Georgia in Athens a season ago. The Gators had an early lead before quarterback DJ Lagway left the game because of injury. Auburn seems to finally have the talent needed to take a step forward in the SEC, and the Volunteers made the CFP last season.

With so much rivalry success, it’s easy to take these games for granted. But all four will be looking to make a statement and snap long losing streaks against Georgia in 2025.

9. What happens when Arch Manning comes to town?

For the first time, the Texas Longhorns will be playing a game in Sanford Stadium.

Georgia took down Texas twice last season, first in Austin, Texas, and then in Atlanta in the SEC Championship game.

Despite that success, many view Texas as a better program entering 2025. Much of that can be tied to the much-hyped Arch Manning, who is set to be Texas’ starting quarterback.

Georgia was one of the finalists for Manning during the 2023 recruiting cycle. Given that Georgia and Texas are the top two teams in the SEC, this game should draw plenty of eyeballs and attention.

If the Bulldogs can defeat Texas on Nov. 15, it should position Georgia for another CFP run.

10. Will Georgia have more playoff success?

And speaking of the CFP, that pretty clearly will define success for the Bulldogs moving forward.

Georgia went one-and-done in the playoff last season, losing to Notre Dame. While Smart was thrilled to win the SEC, it came at a cost when it came to the CFP championship.

Winning a playoff game would be huge for Georgia. Winning multiple absolutely qualifies as a successful season, especially with how young this team will be.

Georgia has plenty of questions to answer between now and the end of the season. But as has been the case in the modern age, the playoff looms over all of it.