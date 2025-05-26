Ronny Deila’s white T-shirt comes to the rescue for Atlanta United

“I’m willing to do everything,” Deila said. “I’m superstitious in that (way).”

After not scoring more than a single goal in its previous eight matches, Atlanta United had billowed the Cincinnati net twice by the game’s 20th minute, a header by centerback Derrick Williams delivered by Alexey Miranchuk off a set piece and midfielder Jay Fortune’s conversion of a deft pass from midfielder Saba Lobjanidze.

“Maybe he needs to keep doing it,” Fortune said.

Maybe?

How about “Without a single iota of uncertainty”?

If Deila shows up for Wednesday’s home game against Orlando in anything other than his Sunday attire, he would deserve whatever fate that befell him.

Thankfully, Deila did express his understanding of the mystic potency of the simple look, saying his wife was already out buying more white T-shirts. While it did appear to have something of a designer heft and sheen to it, if she pays more than $20 for a five-pack, she’s wasting her money.

On the topic of value, Atlanta United players finally appeared worth the millions that have been invested in them. A team built to compete for the MLS Cup had, to this point, mostly played like feckless underachievers, getting shut out six times in their 14 games. The Five Stripes began the day in 14th place in the 15-team Eastern Conference.

But, Sunday, the uninspired play in the 18-yard boxes that Deila derided as “soft” and lacking in killer instinct after the May 17 home loss to Philadelphia was replaced by opportunistic offensive play and defense that was more determined, if still a little loose.

Deila’s blistering post-game message reached the intended audience.

“In general, football is an aggressive sport,” Miranchuk said. “He just reminded us we have to be a little bit more aggressive than we usually are.”

Williams, who jostled his way to the front of the net to head Miranchuk’s curving serve into the net for his second goal of the season, said the team took Deila’s comments personally.

“For me personally, I think I headed about five or six away (on defense) and I scored one,” he said. “So I like being challenged. If someone wants to challenge me, we’ll see.”

Deila spoke during the week about the need to make good on its scoring chances, pointing out that his team had created 60 chances to that point (by the team’s calculations) and scored on 14 of them. The aspired ratio is one goal for every 2.5 chances.

Sunday, Deila estimated that the team created eight or nine chances and capitalized four times.

Such efficiency was needed. Cincinnati held possession for 59% of the game, outshot Atlanta United 27-12 and put nine shots on goal to the Five Stripes’ six.

“So everything that’s been not so good about this season we were better (Sunday),” Deila said.

Atlanta United can take encouragement from its season-high 4.3 expected goals. But Cincinnati’s 2.2 XG was problematic even in victory.

Atlanta United is now 3-7-5, tied for 12th in the conference. The next five games are against Eastern Conference teams in playoff position (top nine in the conference). None may be better than Cincinnati, though, which is second in the East.

“We just need to understand that we can beat anybody, but we can also lose against anybody,” said Deila, demonstrating that you can be a world-class soccer manager from Norway or a high-school football coach from Tift County and you still work from the same textbook.

One only hopes that midfielders in Norway are praised for playing “like their hair is on fire” and reminded that while participation in the offseason conditioning program is not mandatory, “neither is playing time.”

Regardless, the power inherent in a white T-shirt is about to get tested.