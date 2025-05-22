Rockmart wins first state title in baseball

Rockmart opened the game with four straight singles. Neyland Hulsey was 3-for-4. Luke, Rob Yagyu and Akins had two hits apiece.

Luke, a junior lefthander, pitched a seven-hitter with seven strikeouts and one walk in the series clincher. Brax McBryde hit two doubles and drove in two runs on a two-out single in the third inning that gave Rockmart a 3-0 lead.

Rockmart finished 33-5 and won its final 19 games in a streak that began April 1. Rockmart lost to eventual champion North Cobb Christian in the 2024 Class 2A semifinals.

Franklin County (30-13) was also seeking its first baseball state title.

