Rockmart wins first state title in baseball

Rockmart won its first baseball state title with two 6-0 victories over Franklin County in the Class 2A championship series Wednesday night at Rome’s AdventHealth Stadium.
Hunter Akins and Trey Luke pitched the shutouts.
Akins’ gem was a four-hitter with four strikeouts and no walks in Game 1. Akins is a senior committed to Georgia State.
Rockmart opened the game with four straight singles. Neyland Hulsey was 3-for-4. Luke, Rob Yagyu and Akins had two hits apiece.
Luke, a junior lefthander, pitched a seven-hitter with seven strikeouts and one walk in the series clincher. Brax McBryde hit two doubles and drove in two runs on a two-out single in the third inning that gave Rockmart a 3-0 lead.
Rockmart finished 33-5 and won its final 19 games in a streak that began April 1. Rockmart lost to eventual champion North Cobb Christian in the 2024 Class 2A semifinals.
Franklin County (30-13) was also seeking its first baseball state title.
Boxscores
Game 1:
Game 2
