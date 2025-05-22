Lanier County baseball defends title, wins Class A Division II

Defending champion Lanier County beat Wilcox County 4-1 to win the Class A Division II baseball championship Wednesday night behind Ashton Cook’s three-hitter in the deciding game at Georgia Southern’s J.I. Clements Stadium in Statesboro.

Cook drove in the winning run in the third inning on ground ball to third that scored Stone Carey, who was hit by a pitch to open the inning.

The next inning, Carey drove in two runs for a 4-1 lead on a single through the left side.