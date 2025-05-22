High School Sports
Lanier County baseball defends title, wins Class A Division II

32 minutes ago

Defending champion Lanier County beat Wilcox County 4-1 to win the Class A Division II baseball championship Wednesday night behind Ashton Cook’s three-hitter in the deciding game at Georgia Southern’s J.I. Clements Stadium in Statesboro.

Cook drove in the winning run in the third inning on ground ball to third that scored Stone Carey, who was hit by a pitch to open the inning.

The next inning, Carey drove in two runs for a 4-1 lead on a single through the left side.

Cook retired 12 of his final 13 batters and didn’t allow a hit after the third inning.

Leadoff hitter Kendrick Noble was 7-for-12 with four runs scored and eight RBI in the series. Noble hit for a series cycle with three singles, one double, two triples and a homer.

Lanier County finished 33-7. Wilcox County finished 27-10. Both are south Georgia schools.

Game 3

Class A Division II

