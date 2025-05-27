“Demaryius Thomas’ election to the Denver Broncos Ring of Fame — in his first year of eligibility — is a testament to the indelible mark he left on our organization and community,” Broncos owners Greg Penner and Carrie Walton Penner said in a statement. “One of the most beloved players and greatest wide receivers in franchise history, Demaryius inspired our fans with breathtaking athleticism, record-setting performances and a joyful, infectious spirit. While we wish ‘D.T.’ was with us to celebrate this special moment, we look forward to honoring Demaryius alongside his Super Bowl 50 teammates during an unforgettable Alumni Weekend.”

Thomas, who died Dec. 9, 2021, ranks second in franchise history in career receiving yards (9,055) and receiving touchdowns (60) and possesses the third-most career receptions (665). He also holds the Broncos’ single-season (1,619 yards) and single-game (226 yards) receiving records. Three of the Broncos’ top five seasons for receiving yardage belong to Thomas.

His five career 1,000-yard seasons are second in franchise history behind only Ring of Famer Rod Smith, and his 36 100-yard receiving games were tied for fourth among all NFL players during his nine-year Broncos tenure from 2010-18.

The 22nd-overall selection in the 2010 NFL Draft from Georgia Tech, Thomas was the fourth-leading receiver of the 2010s and was twice named an Associated Press second-team All-Pro. From 2012-16, Thomas became the third player in NFL history to post five consecutive seasons with at least 90 catches and 1,000 receiving yards. In that span, he also joined Pro Football Hall of Famers Steve Atwater and Shannon Sharpe as the only Broncos with five consecutive Pro Bowl nods.

Thomas caught a career-high 14 touchdowns in 2013. A year later, he caught the second-most passes in franchise history and set a team record with 10 100-yard receiving games — including a seven-week stretch with consecutive 100-yard games.

Thomas recorded one of the most memorable moments in franchise history with his 80-yard catch-and-run against the Pittsburgh Steelers in overtime of the 2011 wild-card round for the game-winning score.

His 13 receptions in Super Bowl XLVIII set a Super Bowl record for receptions, and he ranks first in franchise history in career postseason receptions. He also is tied with Smith for the most career postseason receiving touchdowns (6) and ranks second in career postseason receiving yardage.

“For Demaryius and our family, this is a dream come true,” said Thomas’s mother, Katina Smith, in a release. “Like I told Mr. Greg Penner, one of the things D.T. always said was he didn’t want to be forgotten when he was finished with the game. It wasn’t just about football for him but how he wanted to be remembered as a person. This will make Demaryius’ dream come true to be part of the prestigious Denver Broncos Ring of Fame. It’s definitely going to be emotional and I am honored to represent him. I know D.T. is smiling in heaven with this exciting news that came out today.”

Thomas’ Broncos career ended in 2018 when he was traded to the Texans, and he played his final NFL season in 2019 with the New York Jets.