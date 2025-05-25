Former Fellowship Christian, UNC receiver to transfer to Georgia Tech

A familiar face is returning to Atlanta to continue his college football career.

Evan Haynes, A 6-foot-3, 200-pound wide receiver, announced Sunday on his social media pages that he intends to transfer to Georgia Tech from North Carolina and play for the Yellow Jackets this season. Haynes spent one semester at UNC.

Haynes graduated from Fellowship Christian School in December and enrolled at UNC in January as part of the Tar Heels’ signing class. Haynes played wide receiver, safety and punter and was a first-team all-state and all-region selection playing with current Tech offensive lineman Josh Petty.