Former Fellowship Christian, UNC receiver to transfer to Georgia Tech

A familiar face is returning to Atlanta to continue his college football career.
Evan Haynes, A 6-foot-3, 200-pound wide receiver, announced Sunday on his social media pages that he intends to transfer to Georgia Tech from North Carolina and play for the Yellow Jackets this season. Haynes spent one semester at UNC.
Haynes graduated from Fellowship Christian School in December and enrolled at UNC in January as part of the Tar Heels’ signing class. Haynes played wide receiver, safety and punter and was a first-team all-state and all-region selection playing with current Tech offensive lineman Josh Petty.
A former three-star prospect, according to the 247Sports Composite, Haynes caught 85 passes for 1,390 yards and 15 TDs during his career at FCS. He also made 93 tackles and four interceptions, while returning two kickoffs for touchdowns as a senior.
Haynes totaled 30 scholarship offers during his prep career.
Tech has now added former Bowling Green wide receiver Rahkeem Smith, former Princeton offensive lineman Will Reed, former South Alabama offensive lineman Malachi Carney, former Mississippi defensive lineman Akelo Stone and defensive backs Jyron Gilmore (Georgia State), Jon Mitchell (Penn State) and Savion Riley (Colorado).
