The Braves are 2-2 thus far on this trip, taking two of three in Boston before coming to Washington.
31 minutes ago

WASHINGTON — The Braves’ game against the Nationals was postponed Wednesday because of inclement weather. The decision was announced almost two hours before the scheduled first pitch of 6:45 p.m. Rain was expected throughout the D.C. area until Wednesday morning.

The teams will play a split doubleheader Sept. 16, with the first game beginning at 1:05 p.m. The second game will begin at 6:45 p.m.

After losing the series opener Monday, the Braves were hoping to bounce back with budding youngster AJ Smith-Shawver on the mound Wednesday.

Now, the team will start Smith-Shawver in the series finale on Thursday. The right-hander will make his eighth start, posting a 2.33 ERA so far in what’s becoming a breakout season. The hard-throwing Texan ranks among the Braves’ top pitching prospects and is trying to earn a permanent rotation spot.

Veteran lefty Chris Sale, who was scheduled to start Thursday, would be the logical option to pitch the series opener Friday against the Padres at Truist Park (the Braves haven’t confirmed that decision).

The Braves are 2-2 thus far on this trip, taking two of three in Boston before coming to Washington. Wednesday marks their second day without a game this week after Monday’s off day, giving the team some additional rest after playing 17 games in 17 days.

At 24-24, the Braves are entering an interesting stretch with six consecutive series against aspiring postseason contenders. They’ll host the Padres (27-19) this weekend, travel to Philadelphia (30-18) for three games, then host Boston (25-25) and Arizona (26-23) before traveling to San Francisco (29-20) and Milwaukee (24-26).

Despite a dreadful start that included seven consecutive losses to open the season, the Braves have improved lately, posting an 18-11 mark over their past 29 games. They’ll enter play Thursday either 5½ or six games behind the first-place Phillies, depending upon Philadelphia’s result against the Rockies later Wednesday evening.

