Allisha Gray scores 25 points to lead the Dream to road win over the Sparks

Howard had 15 points, nine rebounds and seven assists for the Dream (4-2). Brionna Jones scored 13 points, Naz Hillmon 11 and Shatori Walker-Kimbrough 10.

Dearica Hamby had 28 points, eight assists, six rebounds and four steals for the Sparks (2-4). Plum finished with 27 points, five assists and four steals. Azura Stevens added 10 points and 11 rebounds.

Maya Caldwell’s 3-pointer gave the visitors a 16-15 lead at the end of the first quarter. The Dream added three 3-pointers to open the second period and went on to lead 40-31 at halftime.

The Sparks were as close as 51-45 midway through the third quarter after a three-point play by Plum, but the Dream’s next three possessions resulted in a layup and short jumper by Gray and a 3-pointer from Howard for a 58-45 advantage. The Dream went on to lead 66-53 heading to the fourth quarter.

The Dream played without Brittney Griner, who remains out with a knee injury.

Los Angeles heads to Las Vegas to face Plum’s former team, the Aces, on Friday.

Atlanta visits Seattle on Friday. ___

