Ultimate Baseball Sweepstakes offers a chance to win a Chevrolet Bolt, VIP Braves experience, Kroger shopping spree

The Atlanta Braves recently named Avocados from Peru as the team’s official avocado and superfood.

“The Braves are proud to welcome Avocados from Peru to the team,” said Jim Allen, senior vice president of corporate and premium partnerships at the Atlanta Braves. “Healthy eating is crucial to success on and off the field, and our new partnership with Avocados from Peru will encourage fans to ‘think green’ when it comes to their next meal.”

To celebrate the partnership, Avocados from Peru is teaming up with Kroger and the Braves to hold the “Ultimate Baseball Sweepstakes.” Through September, the one-of-a-kind, custom wrapped AVO Braves Chevrolet Bolt EUV will be visiting select Kroger stores around the metro and beyond. Fans can check out the car, enjoy some family fun and sign up for a chance to win.

In addition to the custom Bolt, winners will receive a VIP Braves experience and a $2,000 Kroger shopping spree.

The sweepstakes events will be held at the following Kroger locations:

July 22 – 900 Marietta Hwy., Roswell

July 29 – 1751 Newnan Crossing Blvd., Newnan

Aug. 5 – 1310 Powers Ferry Rd., Marietta

Aug. 12 – 455 Nathan Dean Blvd., Dallas

Aug. 19 – 6555 Sugarloaf Pkwy., Duluth

Aug. 26 –1750 Hudson Bridge Rd., Stockbridge

Aug. 27 – 1310 Powers Ferry Road SE, Marietta

Sept. 2 – 4498 Chamblee Dunwoody Rd., Dunwoody

Sept. 9 – 3559 Chamblee Tucker Rd., Atlanta

In addition, the AVO Braves Chevrolet Bolt EUV will be on display at Braves home games through September 10, in section 233