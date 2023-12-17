Everyday Heroes: Lorri Brown

With the increase in rent and groceries after the pandemic, the 58-year-old saw that many seniors couldn’t afford to support themselves without financial assistance. Through her partnership with United Way, Brown has helped 26 seniors over the past two months avoid eviction by assisting with their rent and mortgage payments.

“I get so passionate about this because I realize how many people need help in this world,” Brown said.

For these individuals, Brown’s support was the lifeline they needed to prevent homelessness.

Frances Woods, a senior citizen in Gwinnett County, said Brown is her angel on earth. After losing her only daughter to cancer, Woods fell into a deep depression. As a result, she struggled to provide for her great nephew who was also her ward at the time.

Brown brought food to Woods’ home on a consistent basis and ensured she and her nephew had everything they needed.

“All I can say is, had I not met Mrs. Lorri, I would’ve gone hungry,” Woods said. “She has such an amazing heart, and she always makes sure to help anyone who needs it.”

Despite working a full-time job, Brown also owns a business as well. She owns and operates a cleaning service company, Strictly Business Cleaning LLC. She puts 80% of the proceeds from the business towards Dream Chasers 21.

Brown said the income is where she gets a majority of the monetary resources and funds she uses to pay for people’s housing needs, medical bills and food.

One of the biggest resources for Brown when it comes to finding people in need is on Nextdoor. Through the app, she has helped not only seniors, but also people looking for jobs. Over the last month, Brown has helped 15 unemployed individuals find a job and feel comfortable working again.

Brown receives donations and funds through Nextdoor as well. Her neighbors and friends consistently provide monetary donations and resources to support the people she tries to help.

“The neighbors and I on the Nextdoor app came together to make sure that people have what they need.” Brown said.

Her consistent service and nominations from neighbors through the app are what led to Brown to receive the ‘Nextdoor 100′ award in 2022, which celebrates neighbors for making a difference in their community.

Blake Williams, a Gwinnett County resident, was one of the neighbors who nominated Brown for the award. Williams said he nominated her because of all the work he saw her and her husband, Randy Brown, do in their community.

“I volunteer as Santa Claus for a toy give away that Lorri hosts every year, and I’ve seen what she does for others first-hand,” said Williams.