Everyday Heroes: Andrea Hancock

In 2013, Hancock went on a mission trip to San Pedro Sula, Honduras to volunteer at a girls’ orphanage. While there, she saw conditions that prompted her to start her organization.

“We lifted up this mattress and you can see where a rat had eaten around the edge. We put mattress covers on their beds and made it a much more sanitary place,” she said. “They were so excited. They were jumping on their beds and were just so happy.”

Over the last two years, Hancock donated almost 2,500 mattress encasements that are bed bug certified to senior care homes, domestic abuse shelters and orphanages. She also coordinates pest control services for 2-3 resident communities each year. When her team of volunteers come out, they eradicate pests and donate items including blankets and lotions that help underserved populations feel dignity and worth.

As a mother of two boys, Hancock was first introduced to the negative impact of bed bugs on a family vacation. This led her to start a company in 2004, manufacturing pillow and mattress encasements that offer protection from the pests. She donates products that are considered “seconds” and networks with service providers in the pest control industry connecting them to those in need.

In the summer of 2023, Hancock received a call from Glenda Lehmberg, Executive Director of Certified Pest Control Operators of Georgia (CPCOGA). She was told about an apartment complex for senior citizens in Cumming, Georgia where the residents all live on fixed incomes and most don’t have family nearby.

The two organized the “Day of Sunshine” event to bring mattress encasements, pillows, gift cards and notes of encouragement to all 53 units in the complex. Around 25 volunteers went to the apartments to deliver the care packages. They also had games and cooked hamburgers and hot dogs for the community.

Travis Moreland, a resident at the complex attended the event and said, “It was a wonderful day. I wasn’t excited about going. And then I got there and everybody that was involved was doing a wonderful job. My favorite part was watching everyone’s smiles as they received their gifts.”

Hancock wants to help more people in the future by growing her organization to donate even more mattress encasements and develop relationships with more exterminators so that they can help at-risk communities including those facing natural disasters, poverty or abuse. In addition, she hopes to be part of building a much-needed foster care home in Forsyth County.

“Andrea Hancock has a heart for anyone in need,” Lehmberg said. “She has creative ways to involve people so that they feel empowered to help others. She’s empathetic and compassionate and has a heart, not just for people in need, but really everybody.”