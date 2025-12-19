Meet the leadership team
City of Hope
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Cancer center combines leading-edge treatment with supportive services
City of Hope
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What to expect as a City of Hope patient
City of Hope
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A second opinion from City of Hope
City of Hope
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Meet Jonathan Watkins, president of City of Hope Atlanta
City of Hope
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Meet the physician: Kristin Higgins
City of Hope
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Meet the physician: Shady Eldaif
City of Hope
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Meet the physician: Leslie Popplewell
City of Hope
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Meet the physician: Amy Chen
City of Hope Atlanta
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City of Hope Atlanta in Newnan, Georgia gives patients access to a premier national cancer research and treatment network, anchored by an independent, National Cancer Institute-designated comprehensive cancer center (CAMEREN E. ROGERS / cameren.e.ro)