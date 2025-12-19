City of Hope Atlanta is a nationally recognized facility that serves adults with all stages and types of cancer. Close to home in Newnan, patients can expect disease-specific expertise at their fingertips.

World-class care with personalized expert treatment is offered inside the 500,000 square-foot space. It includes 64 onsite hotel rooms for traveling patients. There are also 50 infusion bays and 50 oncology inpatient beds. With 4 oncology operating suites and 3 linear accelerators, there are plenty of areas for patients to be treated with care.