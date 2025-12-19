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City of Hope Atlanta offers personalized, expert treatment

City of Hope Atlanta is a nationally recognized facility that serves adults with all stages and types of cancer. Close to home in Newnan, patients can expect disease-specific expertise at their fingertips.

World-class care with personalized expert treatment is offered inside the 500,000 square-foot space. It includes 64 onsite hotel rooms for traveling patients. There are also 50 infusion bays and 50 oncology inpatient beds. With 4 oncology operating suites and 3 linear accelerators, there are plenty of areas for patients to be treated with care.

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City of Hope - Billy Bastek

Meet the leadership team

City of Hope Atlanta
City of Hope
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Cancer center combines leading-edge treatment with supportive services

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City of Hope Atlanta offers personalized lung cancer treatment

City of Hope Atlanta - what to expect as a patient
City of Hope
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What to expect as a City of Hope patient

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City of Hope
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A second opinion from City of Hope

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City of Hope
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Meet Jonathan Watkins, president of City of Hope Atlanta

City of Hope Atlanta - Kristin Higgins
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Meet the physician: Kristin Higgins

City of Hope - Shady Eldaif
City of Hope
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Meet the physician: Shady Eldaif

City of Hope - Leslie Popplewell
City of Hope
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Meet the physician: Leslie Popplewell

City of Hope Atlanta, Amy Y. Chen
City of Hope
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Meet the physician: Amy Chen

City of Hope Atlanta

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City of Hope Atlanta in Newnan, Georgia gives patients access to a premier national cancer research and treatment network, anchored by an independent, National Cancer Institute-designated comprehensive cancer center (CAMEREN E. ROGERS / cameren.e.ro)