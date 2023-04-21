Why men need to take melanoma seriously

The most common places for melanoma to occur are body parts exposed to the sun, including the face, back, arms and legs. The first signs are often a change to an existing mole or an unusual-looking growth on the skin.

“The big problem with melanoma is not only that it starts in the skin, but that it can spread. And it can be deadly,” Sekulic said.

Avoid prolonged exposure to the sun, especially in the middle of the day, to prevent sunburns. Wear protective gear outside, such as a broad-brimmed hat, tightly woven clothing that covers your arms and legs, and sunglasses to protect your eyes. And use sunscreen generously with a sun protection factor of 30 or higher on exposed areas of skin. Reapply at least every two hours. And if you’re swimming or sweating, use water- and sweat-resistant sunscreen.

“It’s very important to check your own skin. If you identify something that is new, that is changing and not resolving with simple moisturization in several weeks, I think it would be good to bring it to the attention of your physician,” Sekulic said.