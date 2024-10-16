DEA warns Americans to watch out for online pharmacies

Online pharmacies have risen in popularity over the years, especially for some Americans who feel their pharmaceutical needs have not been met by traditional methods. These pharmacies, however, can have hidden dangers.

The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration released a public safety alert at the beginning of the month, warning of an increase seen in pills laced with fentanyl and methamphetamine being sold by online pharmacies as legitimate medications.

The DEA found oxycodone, Xanax, Adderall, Viagra and other drugs from these pharmacies were laced with fentanyl and meth, which can lead to “harmful side effects, ineffective treatment, and even death.”

According to the DEA, many of these pharmacies are in India and the Dominican Republic, and attempt to make it seem like they are U.S.-based or FDA approved. However, they are actually working with drug traffickers to fulfill orders with “fake pills”

The administration’s Operation Press Your Luck, targeting these online companies, found 18 people deliberately preyed on Americans attempting to purchase legitimate medicine, saying they “exploited the online pharmacy market to sell counterfeit pills laced with fentanyl and methamphetamine to unsuspecting victims.”

“These individuals sold millions of dangerous fake pills to victims in every U.S. state and the District of Columbia. The defendants did this to make money by driving addiction with deadly, highly addictive fentanyl,” DEA administrator Anne Milgram said in a statement about the operation.

The DEA identified nine online pharmacies they deemed fake and should be avoided. You can find them here.

If you have purchased from these pharmacies, the DEA said you should immediately stop taking the medication and report the incident to the agency.

If you plan on purchasing medicine online in the future, the DEA suggested you remain vigilant and have guidelines to keep yourself safe.

Possible red flags are suspiciously low prices, prices in a foreign currency, and medicine that arrives with a broken seal or no expiration date. The DEA also warns of sites that do not require a valid prescription or do not have a valid state pharmacy license.

Last, trust yourself and do not take any pills that look different from ones you have been prescribed by a health care provider.

