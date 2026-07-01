Pulse The 8 C’s of a healthy relationship Whether you’re in a new romance or a decades-long marriage, these tools can help strengthen a loving relationship. Small gestures of affection, like sitting close or holding feet together while watching a match, can help couples feel more connected. (Abbey Cutrer/AJC)

By Barton Goldsmith – For the AJC 1 hour ago Share

Strong, loving relationships rarely happen by accident. They grow through small, intentional choices made every day. If you’re looking to deepen your connection, these simple tools can help. Start practicing them in your relationship, and over time you may notice more trust, understanding and affection between you and your partner. Care: Showing your partner you care is as simple as opening a door, preparing their favorite meal or offering a thoughtful gesture. But actions alone aren’t always enough. Some people never say the three little words, and that’s hard on your mate, so find a way to let your loved one know you care. Be there a little more and create a random act of kindness. It doesn’t take much.

Consideration: Some may think of it as care on steroids. Being considerate means that you go out of your way to make your other half feel that they are loved. And when you go out of your way, your actions will speak louder than even those three little words. Communication: A willingness and desire for communication is paramount to any successful relationship. Truly, it is the most important thing. Given that we have so many ways to communicate in our techno world, there is no excuse for not talking it out with your partner. Voices are better than texts, but take what you can get. If you are upset about something, get it out and on the table. Compromise: The ability to reach a compromise is such a valuable tool in any relationship. If you go in thinking you need to have it all your way, nothing will please you. By working toward a compromise, you will keep tempers from rising, and while you may not get everything you want, you’ll get what you need. And that’s the way it should be. Confidence: We need to know that our relationship is safe and that our partner loves us. This is in our DNA. Without a sense of belonging, you cannot grow and prosper, and your desires will always be elusive. Threatening your relationship when you are having an argument is unfair. Instead, show confidence in what you have. Realize that you can disagree without being disagreeable.

Comfort: It is easier than you think to make your partner feel uncomfortable, and sometimes we do it unknowingly. If you’re a little upset and you carry that around with you, it will come out in your tone, attitude, and actions, and it will make your loved one uncomfortable. Stop punishing each other, and express yourself instead.