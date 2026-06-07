7 reminders to help you through difficult seasons

Staying on course can be a challenge, especially when life throws you a sudden setback. Here are some reminders to help you shake it off and keep going.
- Don’t give up on your goals. Life rarely unfolds exactly as we expect. When obstacles arise, remember that you still have the power to choose your next step. The path to your goals may change, but your commitment to them doesn’t have to. Keep moving forward, even if the progress feels slow or looks different from you imagined.
- Take it one day at a time. When you’re facing a difficult situation, it’s easy to get consumed by everything that could go wrong. Instead of worrying about next month or next year, focus on what you can do today.
- Stay positive. It’s easy to view the world as working against us when life becomes difficult, but our perspective often shapes our experience. As Albert Einstein is often credited with saying, one of the most important decisions we make is whether we believe we live in a friendly or hostile universe. A hopeful outlook won’t solve every problem, but it can help us face obstacles with greater resilience.
- Go at your own pace. Personal growth isn’t a race, and progress rarely happens overnight. Even small actions, taken consistently, can move you closer to your goals.
- Remember that this season is not forever. While some challenges may be outside your control, you have more power over your mindset and actions than you may think. Rather than focusing on what you cannot change, invest in building your inner strength. The resilience you develop today can help carry you through life’s difficulties and create a stronger foundation for future success.
- Pay attention to your thoughts. If you are thinking you’ll fail, it could become a self-fulfilling prophecy. When you learn to recognize your negative thoughts, you can begin to think more positively, which will make you feel better about yourself and your life.
- Learn to deal with disappointment. When Murphy’s law is in full force, you may wonder why you are even trying. The truth is that successful people in all walks of life have to deal with disappointment sometimes. It’s part of the deal. The trick is not to let disappointments stop you.