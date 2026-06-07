7 reminders to help you through difficult seasons

FILE: Take the time you need to refocus and gain some clarity, so you will be better prepared for your next adventure. (Courtesy of Bita Honarvar)

Simple phrases to help you refocus, reset and keep going.

Simple phrases to help you refocus, reset and keep going.

Staying on course can be a challenge, especially when life throws you a sudden setback. Here are some reminders to help you shake it off and keep going.

Don’t let life throw you off-track. Take the time you need to refocus and gain some clarity. You will be better prepared for your next adventure.

Barton Goldsmith, Ph.D., is an award-winning psychotherapist and humanitarian. He is also a columnist, the author of eight booksa a nd a blogger for PsychologyToday.com with nearly 35 million readers. He is available for in-person and video consults worldwide, reach him at Barton@BartonGoldsmith.com.