What’s behind the Democratic slide?

On today’s episode of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s “Politically Georgia” podcast, the hosts answer questions from the listener mailbag.
Greg Bluestein, Tia Mitchell and Patricia Murphy dive into questions about legislation surrounding speed cameras, Congress passing a continuing resolution to fund the government and Georgia’s new labor comissioner.
But a majority of your questions were about Democrats under the Gold Dome and at the U.S. Capitol.
One listener asked about Democrats missing the chance to block Gov. Brian Kemp’s legal overhaul. Kemp spent political capital to advance the bill and promised a special session if his priority legislation wasn’t passed by April 4th.
“Yes, the message was, ‘resistance is futile.’ And, I would say, many Democrats and Republicans took [Kemp] up on that,” said Murphy.
New episodes of the “Politically Georgia” podcast are available every week wherever you get your podcasts. If you haven’t yet, be sure to subscribe for free at Apple Podcasts, Spotify or any other podcast platform. You can also ask your smart speaker to “play the Politically Georgia podcast.”
Have a question or comment for the hosts? Call the 24-hour “Politically Georgia” podcast hotline at (770) 810-5297.
On the next episode: Tia Mitchell and Patricia Murphy have the latest headlines from Washington.
About the Author
Keep Reading
Credit: The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
The fallout from one of Brian Kemp’s top legislative priorities
Plus, Greg Bluestein and Patricia Murphy talk to Ginny Lim, who went viral for confronting U.S. Rep. Rich McCormick at a town hall.
‘We’re in constitutional peril,’ former U.S. Supreme Court clerk says
Hosts Tia Mitchell and Patricia Murphy discuss the rising tension between President Donald Trump and the courts.
Featured
AJC Her+Story series launches with first profile, coverage of women in business
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution is launching a new series called AJC Her+Story to highlight women founders, creators, executives and professionals in metro Atlanta.