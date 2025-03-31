Breaking: Strong afternoon thunderstorms could topple trees, power lines in metro Atlanta
What’s behind the Democratic slide?

Questions about Democrats in Georgia and Washington, the governor’s legal overhaul and speed cameras are in the listener mailbag
Credit: The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

32 minutes ago

On today’s episode of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s “Politically Georgia” podcast, the hosts answer questions from the listener mailbag.

Greg Bluestein, Tia Mitchell and Patricia Murphy dive into questions about legislation surrounding speed cameras, Congress passing a continuing resolution to fund the government and Georgia’s new labor comissioner.

But a majority of your questions were about Democrats under the Gold Dome and at the U.S. Capitol.

One listener asked about Democrats missing the chance to block Gov. Brian Kemp’s legal overhaul. Kemp spent political capital to advance the bill and promised a special session if his priority legislation wasn’t passed by April 4th.

“Yes, the message was, ‘resistance is futile.’ And, I would say, many Democrats and Republicans took [Kemp] up on that,” said Murphy.

On the next episode: Tia Mitchell and Patricia Murphy have the latest headlines from Washington.

