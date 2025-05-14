On the Washington Wednesday edition of Politically Georgia, journalists Tia Mitchell and Patricia Murphy of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution take a closer look at the proposed Medicaid cuts advancing in Congress.
From new work requirements to potential cost-sharing for low-income recipients, Mitchell and Murphy break down what’s at stake for millions of Americans.
Plus, Kaiser Family Foundation’s Sam Whitehead joins the show to explain how the changes could impact Medicaid and PeachCare coverage for 2 million Georgians.
Have a question or comment for the show? Call or text the 24-hour Politically Georgia Podcast Hotline at 770-810-5297. We’ll play back your question and answer it during our next Monday Mailbag segment. You can also email your questions at PoliticallyGeorgia@ajc.com.
