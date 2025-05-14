Politics
Politics

What Medicaid cuts could mean for Georgia

The hosts of the ‘Politically Georgia’ podcast discuss what changes Congress is considering for the popular program.
Dr. Mehmet Oz (left), administrator of the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, speaks as President Donald Trump listens during an event in the Roosevelt Room at the White House on Monday, May 12, 2025, in Washington. (Mark Schiefelbein/AP)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Dr. Mehmet Oz (left), administrator of the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, speaks as President Donald Trump listens during an event in the Roosevelt Room at the White House on Monday, May 12, 2025, in Washington. (Mark Schiefelbein/AP)
By
1 hour ago

On the Washington Wednesday edition of Politically Georgia, journalists Tia Mitchell and Patricia Murphy of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution take a closer look at the proposed Medicaid cuts advancing in Congress.

From new work requirements to potential cost-sharing for low-income recipients, Mitchell and Murphy break down what’s at stake for millions of Americans.

Plus, Kaiser Family Foundation’s Sam Whitehead joins the show to explain how the changes could impact Medicaid and PeachCare coverage for 2 million Georgians.

ExploreTrump's $4.9 trillion tax plan targets Medicaid to offset costs

Have a question or comment for the show? Call or text the 24-hour Politically Georgia Podcast Hotline at 770-810-5297. We’ll play back your question and answer it during our next Monday Mailbag segment. You can also email your questions at PoliticallyGeorgia@ajc.com.

Listen and subscribe to our podcast for free at Apple Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you listen to podcasts. You can also tell your smart speaker to “play Politically Georgia podcast.”

About the Author

Natalie Mendenhall produces the "Politically Georgia" podcast. Before joining the AJC, the Chicago native worked as a senior producer at Georgia Public Broadcasting.

More Stories

Keep Reading

Speaker of the House Mike Johnson, R-La., speaks during a news conference at the Capitol, Tuesday, May 6, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Rod Lamkey, Jr.)

Credit: AP

House works into the night as Republicans push ahead on Trump's big bill

GOP House bill lays groundwork for thousands of Georgians to lose insurance

Congressional estimate says 13.7 million Americans could lose Medicaid and private ACA insurance.

Maryland Gov. Wes Moore signs bill to tap unused ACA insurance funds for abortion grant program

The Latest

The House Chambers is full of lawmakers and judges as Gov. Brian Kemp delivers the state of the state address in the House of Representatives at the Georgia Capitol, Thursday, Jan. 16, 2025, in Atlanta. (Jason Getz / AJC)

Credit: Jason Getz/AJC

Georgia bill tracker: What will Gov. Brian Kemp sign

57m ago
OPINION

Patricia Murphy: In Senate battle, Kemp’s nod may matter more than Trump’s

1h ago

Brian Kemp has until midnight to act on these bills

2h ago

Featured

This container has soil created from human remains, a process known as "human composting." (Courtesy of Return Home)

Credit: Courtesy of Return Home

‘Human composting’ is a thing. It’ll soon be legal in Georgia

Gov. Brian Kemp recently signed a bill legalizing ‘terramation’ as a method for disposing of a deceased person’s body.

‘I have no choice’: Georgia judge resigns amid misconduct investigation

A probate judge in Middle Georgia has abruptly resigned while accused of misusing county funds and having improper discussions about cases, among other things. 

‘It’s a mess’: Georgia utility elections restart amid power price hikes and voting rights case

Elections are resuming after years of delays amid a lawsuit alleging racial discrimination in Georgia's statewide voting method for the Public Service Commission.