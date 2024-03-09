Trump mocks Biden for ‘apologizing’ over description of suspect in Laken Riley killing

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Biden used the term “illegal” during his State of the Union address Thursday to describe the suspect, Jose Antonio Ibarra, who authorities say unlawfully entered the United States in 2022. He was charged in Riley’s death shortly after her body was found on the University of Georgia campus.

In an interview with MSNBC’s Jonathan Capehart on Saturday, Biden said he “shouldn’t have used illegal, it’s undocumented.” His use of the term “illegal” irritated some liberal Democrats who see it as a callous description. Trump sniffed at the response.

“When I say he was an illegal alien, he was an illegal immigrant, he was an illegal migrant – he was an illegal immigrant and he should never have been in the country,” Trump said.

He addressed Riley’s relatives, who were in the audience: “To her family tonight I promise you I will demand justice for Laken.”