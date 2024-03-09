BreakingNews
Live Updates | Joe Biden, Donald Trump campaign in Georgia
Politics

Trump mocks Biden for ‘apologizing’ over description of suspect in Laken Riley killing

By
59 minutes ago

ROME — Donald Trump mocked President Joe Biden for mispronouncing slain Georgia nursing student Laken Riley’s name and slammed him for saying he regrets using the term “illegal” to describe the suspected killer.

Trump said he had no problem calling the suspect an “illegal alien.”

“He should never have been in the country. And Joe Biden should be apologizing for apologizing to this killer,” he said.

Republican presidential candidate and former president Donald Trump speaks about slain nursing student Laken Riley during a rally at Forum River Center in Rome on Saturday, March 9, 2024, as supporters hold up signs with her photo. (Arvin Temkar / arvin.temkar@ajc.com)

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

icon to expand image

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Biden used the term “illegal” during his State of the Union address Thursday to describe the suspect, Jose Antonio Ibarra, who authorities say unlawfully entered the United States in 2022. He was charged in Riley’s death shortly after her body was found on the University of Georgia campus.

In an interview with MSNBC’s Jonathan Capehart on Saturday, Biden said he “shouldn’t have used illegal, it’s undocumented.” His use of the term “illegal” irritated some liberal Democrats who see it as a callous description. Trump sniffed at the response.

“When I say he was an illegal alien, he was an illegal immigrant, he was an illegal migrant – he was an illegal immigrant and he should never have been in the country,” Trump said.

He addressed Riley’s relatives, who were in the audience: “To her family tonight I promise you I will demand justice for Laken.”

About the Author

Follow Greg Bluestein on facebookFollow Greg Bluestein on twitter

Greg Bluestein is a political reporter who covers the governor's office and Georgia politics for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Order his book on Georgia politics at bit.ly/FlippedTheBook.

Editors' Picks

Credit: For AJC

Saturday’s rallies for Trump, Biden cement Georgia’s key role in election3h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

PHOTOS: Biden and Trump campaign in Georgia
3h ago

OPINION
For many Black women, Fani Willis case brings mixed emotions

Credit: Miguel Martinez/AJC

Early turnout nears 440K Georgia voters before election day Tuesday
9h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez/AJC

Early turnout nears 440K Georgia voters before election day Tuesday
9h ago

Credit: Bryan County Sheriff's Office

Dead rats, explosives and a python: Georgia men accused in bizarre plot
The Latest
Trump calls Fulton DA Fani Willis ‘corrupt’
15m ago
‘Look, I’m not a young guy:’ Biden is not letting his age get in the way
51m ago
Trump tells crowd he could formally secure the nomination
1h ago
Featured

Sam Hagan, whose tenor voice enriched Atlanta’s musical life, is dead
12h ago
2024 Georgia Presidential Primary Voter Guide
High school basketball: Championship week recaps
1h ago