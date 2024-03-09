Trump mocks Biden for ‘apologizing’ over description of suspect in Laken Riley killing

ROME — Donald Trump mocked President Joe Biden for mispronouncing slain Georgia nursing student Laken Riley’s name and slammed him for saying he regrets using the term “illegal” to describe the suspected killer.
Trump said he had no problem calling the suspect an “illegal alien.”
“He should never have been in the country. And Joe Biden should be apologizing for apologizing to this killer,” he said.
Biden used the term “illegal” during his State of the Union address Thursday to describe the suspect, Jose Antonio Ibarra, who authorities say unlawfully entered the United States in 2022. He was charged in Riley’s death shortly after her body was found on the University of Georgia campus.
In an interview with MSNBC’s Jonathan Capehart on Saturday, Biden said he “shouldn’t have used illegal, it’s undocumented.” His use of the term “illegal” irritated some liberal Democrats who see it as a callous description. Trump sniffed at the response.
“When I say he was an illegal alien, he was an illegal immigrant, he was an illegal migrant – he was an illegal immigrant and he should never have been in the country,” Trump said.
He addressed Riley’s relatives, who were in the audience: “To her family tonight I promise you I will demand justice for Laken.”
