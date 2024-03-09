BreakingNews
Live Updates | President Joe Biden speaks at rally in Atlanta
Top Georgia Democrats pump up crowd ahead of Biden speech

With a general election rematch against former President Donald Trump now set, Georgia’s top Democrats rallied in Atlanta ahead of Biden’s Saturday night speech.

Democratic U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock kicked off the event for Biden.

“The president is in the right place, because we know that the road to the White House goes through Georgia,’ Warnock told a crowd of about 200 Democrats.

Both Warnock and U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff were swept to surprise victories in 2020 with Biden on the ballot. Now Democrats know they need their top surrogates, including Warnock, to speak early and often to get the Democrats’ coalition of young, diverse voters back to the polls.

Ossoff followed Warnock and implored Georgia voters in the crowd to, “Vote, vote, vote!”

Without Georgia voting for Biden in 2020, Ossoff said, there would be “no Ketanji Brown Jackson,” the nation’s first Black female Supreme Court justice, whom Biden nominated. There would also be no infrastructure bill, no student loan relief, nor any of the other Democratic priorities Biden delivered from the White House, he added.

“The president understands that once again, Georgia will determine the fate of the republic, and the stakes could not be higher,” Ossoff said.

Also spotted in the crowd ahead of Biden’s speech were Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens. state Sen. Jason Esteves and Democratic strategist Theron Johnson.

Patricia Murphy joined the AJC in 2020 from CQ Roll Call, where she was a nationally syndicated political columnist. She previously covered politics for the Daily Beast and Politics Daily, and wrote for The Washington Post and Garden & Gun. She graduated from Vanderbilt University and holds a master’s degree in journalism from Columbia University.

