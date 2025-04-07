The Georgia Supreme Court, ranked-choice voting and the 2026 U.S. Senate race

On today’s episode of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s “Politically Georgia” podcast, the hosts answer questions from the listener mailbag.
Greg Bluestein and Tia Mitchell dive into questions about Georgia Supreme Court Chief Justice Nels Peterson, ranked choice voting and Atlanta’s potholes.
Credit: Jenni Girtman for the AJC
Credit: Jenni Girtman for the AJC
They also answer questions about the 2026 U.S. Senate race.
U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff is up for reelection and new polling from Advanced Targeting Research shows Gov. Brian Kemp in a strong position to win the Republican primary election.
“I know that we are about to see a lot of candidates jump into the race as the session ends,” said Bluestein.
On the next episode: Greg Bluestein and Patricia Murphy talk about the winners and losers of the legislative session.
